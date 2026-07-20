Preview: Portland Timbers vs Dallas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jul 2026 17:42

Dallas will look to further cement their grip on a playoff spot in MLS when they travel to take on Portland Timbers at Providence Park in the early hours of Thursday.

The hosts sit 11th in the Western Conference with 17 points, three points and two places from the playoffs, whereas Dallas are comfortable in fifth with 25 points.

Match preview

Portland Timbers returned from their mid-season break with a 5-1 victory over sixth-placed Seattle Sounders on July 17 in new boss Jack Cassidy's inaugural game, and his side were already ahead by four goals by the time they conceded three minutes from time.

That triumph ended a streak of three matches without winning - two losses and one draw - but they have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 25 of their 26 most recent competitive outings.

The hosts' defensive vulnerabilities have been alarming, with the club allowing opponents to take 262 shots at their goal so far, significantly above the league average of 180.

Interim manager Cassidy will hope that his team can avoid defeat against Dallas for a second consecutive meeting given they held the visitors to a 2-2 stalemate in September 2025, though they were beaten in two of their prior three encounters with Thursday's opponents.

The Timbers lost 3-1 to San Jose Earthquakes in their last outing at home on May 24, but they did win their previous two fixtures at Providence Park by a cumulative score of 8-1.

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Dallas overcame Colorado Rapids 2-1 on May 24 courtesy of two penalties either side of their opponents' 13th-minute strike.

The visitors have now won four of their past five MLS fixtures, taking more points in that period (12) than they had in their prior nine league outings (10).

Los Toros netted 12 times in those five games, scoring at least two goals in every match, but they also picked the ball out of their own net on seven occasions.

Head coach Eric Quill will know the importance of three points considering his side are currently six points ahead of 10th-placed St. Louis City, who are the first team that reside outside of the Western Conference's playoff spots.

Dallas arrive at Providence Park looking for a fourth consecutive triumph on the road, as well as a fifth in six away games.

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Dallas Major League Soccer form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire / Icon Sport

Portland Timbers will likely use a similar starting XI to the one that won so comprehensively last time out, meaning fans should expect to see centre-backs Finn Surman and Kamal Miller in the lineup.

The duo will need protection from number six Diego Chara, and he could form part of a midfield trio with Cole Bassett and David Pereira Da Costa.

Kevin Kelsy scored twice against Seattle Sounders, and while he would have almost certainly been included in the team regardless of any injuries in the squad, he is set to retain his place given striker Gage Guerra is currently sidelined due to a muscle issue.

Dallas midfielders Ramiro Moschen Benetti and Kaick da Silva Ferreira could be stationed ahead of central defenders Sebastien Ibeagha and Shaq Moore.

Patrickson Delgado may be used in an advanced role behind Logan Farrington, who will likely be used as his side's focal point up front.

Portland Timbers possible starting lineup:

Pantemis; Bye, Surman, Miller, Fory; Bassett, Chara, Da Costa; Lassiter, Kelsy, Alves

Dallas possible starting lineup:

Sirois; Johansson, Ibeagha, Moore, Binyamin; Valiente, Kaick, Ramiro, Moreno; Delgado; Farrington

We say: Portland Timbers 1-2 Dallas

Dallas come into the clash in exceptional form, and they have also fared well when playing away from home.

Portland should not be underestimated, but their defensive frailties could ultimately cost them on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.