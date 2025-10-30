Sports Mole previews Sunday's Major League Soccer clash between Portland Timbers and San Diego, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

It is do or die for Portland Timbers when they host San Diego in the second game of the Best of Three Series on Sunday, November 2.

All the action in game one occurred before the halftime whistle, but considering the hosts must win this to take the tie to the third game, it could get interesting towards the end.

Match preview

It was always going to be an uphill battle for the Timbers, especially after barely surviving in the Wild Card slot during the regular season.

Head coach Phil Neville’s team must up the ante and give the Timbers Army something to shout about in the reverse fixture.

One win in their last 10 does not inspire, considering two defeats in that run were against the visitors.

The hosts must rediscover the form that saw them overcome Real Salt Lake in the Wild Card match to get to this point.

The encouraging signs for Portland are that they have found the back of the net in five of their last six league matches at Providence Park.

However, last week, SDFC limited them to just three shots on target in the whole game, the same as they did on decision day.

The coach must find a way to get a tune out of his players if they are to take the tie back to SoCal for a winner-take-all encounter.

That is the last thing that San Diego want, especially after grabbing the all-important win on home soil.

Mikey Varas’s team are in their debut season in the MLS, and yet they have already topped the Western Conference and won their first-ever postseason match.

The dream of lifting the MLS Cup in their maiden season is still alive, and something that will be in the back of the minds of the players and fans.

San Diego’s home form is slightly erratic, as they lost five of their 17 regular-season matches, winning as many in that run.

The visitors will be buoyed by the fact that they have yet to taste defeat against the Timbers in competitive action, but letting their guard down this weekend could spoil their fairytale run.

Portland Timbers Major League Soccer form:

DDLLWL

San Diego Major League Soccer form:

LDLWWW

Team News

Just like they missed the first game, Felipe Carballo (leg), Jonathan Rodriguez (knee) and Matias Rojas (leg) are long-term absentees and will not be available for selection.

Coach Neville will once again be relying on goalkeeper James Pantemis, who made six saves last week, building on the six stops he made in the Wild Card match.

Diego Chara has been crucial for the Timbers, especially with his ground coverage and reading of the game, which means he will be key to halting the visiting attack and starting turnovers from defensive midfield.

Felipe Mora scored a brace in that Wild Card match, so he might lead the line again here, while Kristoffer Velde and Antony are likely to flank him.

However, the home side will have to face this opponent without defender Jimer Fory, who picked up two yellow cards last week and saw red to serve a one-game suspension.

The visitors also have some injury concerns, with Alejandro Alvarado (knee), Oscar Verhoeven (leg), Willy Kumado (leg) and Aiden Harangi (leg) will be out of the squad for this one.

Varas may welcome back Mexican international Chucky Lozano, after having internal disciplinary issues, but the coach will be depending on Newcomer of the Year candidate Anders Dreyer, who scored the second goal last week.

Portland Timbers possible starting lineup:

Pantemis; Mosquera, Miller, Surman, Smith; Ayala, Chara, Pereira Da Costa; Antony, Mora, Velde

San Diego possible starting lineup:

Dos Santos; Pilcher, McVey, Duah, Bombino; Valakari, Godoy, Tverskov; Dreyer, Baird, Pellegrino

We say: Portland Timbers 1-2 San Diego

The visitors are a well-coached group, and they make life difficult for their opponents, as they have throughout the regular season.

Having never lost to the Timbers in competitive action, the debutants could be heading for the semi-finals after this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Byron David Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email