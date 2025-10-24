Sports Mole previews Monday's Major League Soccer clash between San Diego and Portland Timbers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

San Diego FC’s fairytale run in MLS continues when they host the Portland Timbers in their first game in the Best of Three Series on October 27.

The visitors are aiming to win the MLS Cup for the second time in their history after a 10-year drought, while the hosts are hunting their first-ever title as the playoffs begin.

Match preview

You really would not believe it, but this season in San Diego’s first-ever in MLS, and they have broken records in terms of expansion clubs in the division.

Mikey Varas’s side topped the Western Conference, securing 19 victories and 63 points on their way to booking a playoff spot in their debut campaign.

However, the hosts left the regular season with the best away record, while their home form left a lot to be desired, as they were beaten five times across 17 games at the Snapdragon Stadium, winning just five.

SDFC won six of their last 10 outings, losing just two in that run, but the hosts were also victorious on the final day against the Portland Timbers, further enhancing their away record.

That 4-0 win on the road will go a long way in stirring the confidence of Varas’s men, as they hope to head into the next round of the playoffs.

The Timbers just managed to survive in the Wild Card spot at the end of the regular season, despite that 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the hosts.

The Oregon outfit bounced back in great fashion when they beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 in that Wild Card fixture, improving on last year’s result, when they were blown away 5-0 by the Vancouver Whitecaps.

However, their overall form is concerning for head coach Phil Neville, as his side have won just two matches in their last 10 outings, losing and drawing four apiece.

They are winless against San Diego in their only two fixtures this term, so the visitors will have to create a small piece of history if they are to grab an advantage this weekend.

San Diego MLS form:

WLDLWW

Portland Timbers MLS form:

LDDLLW

Team News

The Western Conference winners will be without Alejandro Alvarado (knee), Andres Reyes (leg), Anisse Saidi (leg) and Oscar Verhoeven (leg) for game one of the series.

Leo Duru and Paddy McNair are both doubts and will face late fitness tests before the visit of the Timbers.

The home side’s attack will rely on Newcomer of the Year candidate Anders Dreyer, who has 19 goals and 19 assists this season, and he has started all 34 games.

Jeppe Tverskov is a crucial cog in the home team’s midfield, completing 90% of his passes.

Felipe Carballo (leg), Jonathan Rodriguez (knee) and Matias Rojas (leg) will definitely miss the trip to San Diego, while defender Zac McGraw is a doubt as he recovers from a back injury.

Goalkeeper James Pantemis was incredible in the Wild Card match, registering six saves to see his side home, the type of heroics will be required against the hosts.

Kevin Kelsy and Antony are the club’s leading goalscorers with seven apiece in the regular season, and they will be crucial to the visitors’ quest for goals.

San Diego starting lineup:

Dos Santos; Harangi, McVey, Duah, Bombino; Valakari, Godoy, Tverskov; Dreyer, Baird, Pellegrino

Portland Timbers possible starting lineup:

Pantemis; Mosquera, Miller, Surman, Fory; Ayala, Chara, Pereira Da Costa; Antony, Kelsy, Velde

We say: San Diego 3-1 Portland Timbers

San Diego’s dominance of the Timbers is impossible to ignore, especially after they won 4-0 last weekend.



Byron David

