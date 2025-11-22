Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Major League Soccer clash between San Diego and Minnesota United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On Monday, we will discover the second Western Conference finalist in the MLS Cup playoffs when San Diego host Minnesota United at Snapdragon Stadium.

Both teams won their opening round matchups in three games, with San Diego defeating the Portland Timbers 4-0 in game three and the Loons edging past the Seattle Sounders in their series finale on penalties.

Match preview

Considered one of the best expansion sides in league history, San Diego are just three wins away from living up to that label which many have put on them.

This high-tempo possession-based team have been a joy to watch all season, and that has continued into the playoffs, where they have netted a combined eight goals in three games.

Throughout the campaign, they have grown accustomed to seeing a lot of the ball, leading the league with over 60% in average possession, enabling them to score three or more goals in 11 MLS matches this year including the post-season.

San Diego enter this encounter without a normal time defeat in any of their previous five MLS games, scoring four or more goals in three of those instances.

Mikey Varas’ men outscored their opening round opponents at home by a combined margin of 6-1 and have yet to concede a second-half goal in the post-season.

They have gone on to win their previous three MLS games in either the regular season or playoffs when netting the opening goal, while suffering just one defeat all season long when doing so (4-3 versus the Houston Dynamo).

It was looking bleak for Minnesota early into their deciding game with Seattle, but to their credit, they fought back from a 2-0 deficit and held their nerve from the spot.

As a result, they have a chance to exercise some demons from last year when they were hammered 6-2 by the eventual champions, the Los Angeles Galaxy at this stage of the playoffs.

Coming into this match, they are on a three-game winless run away from home in MLS, losing those last two encounters as the visitors and conceding a combined six goals.

The only time they have ever won a conference semi-final was on the road in 2020, when they upset Sporting Kansas City 3-0 at Children’s Mercy Park.

Minnesota were among the best Western Conference teams this year away from home, winning eight regular-season games as the visitors, while only going pointless on three occasions.

Monday will be just their second trip to Snapdragon Stadium and the first time around, Eric Ramsay’s men came away with an impressive 3-1 triumph.

Team News

A broken cheekbone will keep Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos out of the San Diego fold on Monday, Aiden Joshua Harangi is doubtful with muscle tightness and Oscar Verhoven has a leg injury.

It is unlikely we will see Alejandro Alvarado on the pitch due to a knee issue, while Andres Reyes is doubtful tool, as he is recovering from a leg problem.

Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino each netted a brace in their game three victory, while Pablo Sisniega made two stops for his first post-season clean sheet.

Due to a cruciate ligament tear, Jeong Ho-yeon will miss this match for Minnesota, while Joseph Rosales must sit out because of a red card suspension.

From game two to three, Ramsay made two changes to his starting 11 with Morris Duggan and Kelvin Yeboah coming into the fold, replacing Anthony Markanich and Nicolas Romero.

Joaquin Pereyra, Jefferson Abel Diaz Beleno and Markanich all scored in game three versus the Rave Green, while Dayne St Clair was the hero, converting the decisive penalty before Andrew Thomas’ effort crashed onto the bar, sending the Loons into the conference semi-finals.

San Diego possible starting lineup:

Sisniega; Pilcher, McVey, Duah, Bombino; Valakari, Tverskov, Godoy; Lozano, Dreyer, Pellegrino

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

St Clair; Diaz, Boxall, Romero, Markanich; Lod, Triantis, Trapp, Pereyra; Hlongwane, Yeboah

We say: San Diego 3-1 Minnesota United

San Diego have a plethora of attacking options to call upon, and against a side that give up a lot of possession, they should have plenty of scoring opportunities and bury the Loons.

