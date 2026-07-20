Why was Kevin Keegan called "King Kev" and "the Mighty Mouse"?

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jul 2026 17:36

English football lost one of its favourite sons on July 20, 2026, as former Liverpool and Newcastle United star Kevin Keegan died at the age of 75 six months after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The legendary ex-player and manager's condition deteriorated swiftly, and he announced in June - just one month before his death - that his cancer had reached stage four.

News of Keegan's death sparked an inevitable wave of tributes from across the globe, as the sport mourned a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, a member of the FIFA 100, and one of the most recognisable personalities in the game.

But how did "King Kev" and the "Mighty Mouse" get his nicknames? Here, Sports Mole explores the origins of Keegan's famous monikers.

Why was Kevin Keegan called King Kev?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire / Azzuu

While Keegan forced a reputation as one of the most feared attackers of his generation - especially during his European Cup and First Division-winning days at Liverpool - it was during his coaching career that the iconic "King Kev" was coined.

Keegan took on his first managerial role at Newcastle in February 1992, helped the Magpies stave off relegation to the third tier in his maiden half-season, and led his beloved club all the way to the First Division title in his first full campaign.

Only a couple of years after surviving in the second tier, Keegan transformed Newcastle into Premier League title challengers, overseeing third, sixth and second-placed finishes from 1993 to 1996 while also smashing the world transfer record to bring Alan Shearer to St James' Park.

Keegan's exceptional feats with Newcastle earned him the alliterative 'King Kev' from Magpies fans, although he had already been dubbed the 'King of the Kop' during his trophy-winning Liverpool days.

Why was Kevin Keegan called the Mighty Mouse?

© Imago

This one is also fairly self-explanatory; Keegan was never the most physically imposing player - standing at just 5ft 8in tall - but what he lacked in feet, he made up for with attacking ferocity.

After a highly successful stint at Liverpool, Keegan tested his hand at Bundesliga football with Hamburg, and it was there that he earned his "mighty mouse" moniker after the famous cartoon character.

Mighty Mouse himself sported broad shoulders, a puffed-out chest and noticeably large biceps, while Keegan also possessed deceptively impressive physical attributes for his size, including but not limited to his astounding aerial ability.

Keegan departed Hamburg in semi-acrimonious circumstances in 1980, as the late 75-year-old disagreed with the brutal fitness regime of then-manager Branko Zebec, but not before scoring 40 goals and adopting his metaphorical rodent form.