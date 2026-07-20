World Cup 2026 team of the tournament: Lionel Messi, Rodri, Kylian Mbappe headline XI

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Jul 2026 17:15 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 17:44

The 2026 World Cup may have ended with a whimper in New Jersey, as Spain outlasted Argentina in a humdrum affair to secure a 1-0 victory and their second title on the global stage.

La Roja were undeniably deserved winners, considering that the Albiceleste approached the match negatively from the outset, although Luis de la Fuente's men also deserve much credit for stifling the dethroned world champions out of possession.

In the end, despite the pre-tournament controversy — not least referees being sent home due to the United States' immigration policies or Iran's logistical nightmare before they were relieved of those shackles — and eyebrow-raising in-tournament calls, with the decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's red card for the USMNT's last-16 match against Belgium at the forefront, the 48-team 2026 finals was mostly spectacular on the field.

As such, it would be remiss not to mention the individuals who stood out over the last six weeks during the Mundial, while recognising some whose performances were also admirable.

Here, Sports Mole reveals the XI of the 2026 World Cup, following the culmination of the 23rd edition of the global showpiece.

World Cup 2026 team of the tournament

Goalkeeper - Unai Simon

© Iconsport / Lev Radin/SUSA

Admittedly aided by Spain's out-of-possession structure, opting for Simon after the goalkeeper's seven clean sheets would be controversial, even if there were significant contenders (more on them later).

The Golden Glove winner made just 10 saves in eight matches, highlighting the protection afforded to the Athletic Club shot-stopper, but he still had to keep his concentration up to sweep up balls in behind La Roja's defence.

That was evident in Sunday's final, when Simon denied Lionel Messi, who otherwise would have borne down on goal if Simon had not been alert.

Having broken the competition's longest run without conceding and ultimately winning the Golden Glove award en route to Spain's second world title, Simon was the dead-cert pick for this position.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Achraf Hakimi was Morocco’s driving force down the right, covering the full flank with pace, power and relentless energy at both ends of the pitch.

No defender completed more dribbles at the tournament, and his two assists underlined just how much threat he carried going forward.

The Atlas Lion star’s 17 chances created also made him the most productive creative defender in the competition.

Even with his defensive work still very much in evidence, Hakimi offered Morocco a constant outlet and a genuine match-winner from deep.

© Iconsport / Lev Radin/SUSA

Pau Cubarsi looked every inch Spain’s teenage prodigy, producing a composed and commanding campaign that ended with the Young Player of the Tournament award.

The 19-year-old played every minute, helped Spain keep a record seven clean sheets and shone in the semi-final by helping limit France to just 0.31 expected goals.

No defender attempted more passes or completed more than Cubarsi, which spoke volumes about both his authority and his confidence in possession.

The Barcelona defender also added eight chances created, further proof that Spain could lean on him with and without the ball.

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto / Jose Breton

Lisandro Martinez was one of Argentina’s most influential figures, combining his usual aggression with a real knack for rescuing difficult situations.

The centre-back’s standout moment came against Cape Verde, when he set up Lionel Messi before scoring himself to turn the match in Argentina’s favour.

Opta reports that Martinez also ranked among the tournament’s leading defenders for clearances and forward passing, showing both his box defence and his willingness to progress play.

An early injury in the final cut short his night, but not the strength of his overall campaign.

© Iconsport / Ulrik Pedersen / ZUMA Press Wire

After his strong Euro 2024 showing, Marc Cucurella delivered another major-tournament masterclass, once again establishing himself as Spain’s standout left-back.

The lively defender’s semi-final work against Ousmane Dembele was particularly impressive, with three tackles and no big chance conceded by France.

Cucurella also offered real thrust in attack, creating three big chances and finishing among the most creative defenders in the tournament, and the Real Madrid defender’s two assists against Austria only reinforced his value as a full-back who can hurt opponents at both ends.

Central midfielder - Rodri

© Iconsport / SPI

Rodri returned from his ACL injury to remind everyone why he is Spain’s metronome and their most indispensable midfielder.

The Manchester City superstar finished the tournament with 811 passes, more than anyone else, while also leading the competition for line-breaking passes and passes into the final third.

That control was matched by real bite out of possession, with 49 duels won across the tournament.

As Player of the Tournament, Rodri looked every inch the calm authority at the heart of Spain’s title charge.

Central midfielder - Granit Xhaka

© Iconsport / GSI

Perhaps controversially, the evergreen Granit Xhaka makes it into our team of the tournament, meaning a high-profile forward misses out as we opt for a 4-3-3.

Pipping countryman and new Aston Villa signing Johan Manzambi to the XI after the youngster's tournament was cut short, Xhaka seldom put a foot wrong in Switzerland's six matches.

The Swiss captain completed 430 of his 470 passes — the eighth-most in North America — and 130 of 153 in the final third, also the eighth-highest in the tournament.

Notably, only five players — Messi (15), Michael Olise (15), Pedri (nine), Bruno Fernandes (six) and compatriot Ricardo Rodriguez (six) — played more through balls than the Sunderland star, who also won back possession 44 times in the tournament, a joint-high with France's Dayot Upamecano.

Central midfielder - Jude Bellingham

© Iconsport / Richard Callis, SPP Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News, Fotoarena

Jude Bellingham enjoyed a superb summer for England, bouncing back from a testing club campaign with a ruthless run of goals.

The 23-year-old scored seven times in all, including decisive braces in the knockout rounds against Mexico and Norway, and finished as joint-third top scorer in the tournament.

That return came from just 3.06 expected goals, which says plenty about his finishing and timing in the box.

Bellingham also brought his usual intensity out of possession, winning 50 duels and helping England go deep into the competition.

Forward - Lionel Messi

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Even at 39, Messi produced yet another World Cup to remember, and he still looked capable of deciding games almost by himself despite his advanced years.

Although he was fortunate to avoid a sending-off in his tournament-opener against Algeria, a match he scored a hat-trick in, the legendary Argentina captain temporarily became the tournament’s all-time top scorer and then repeatedly dragged Argentina back into matches that had seemed beyond them.

Messi’s creativity was just as striking, with a tournament-high 25 chances created and crucial assists in the knockout rounds and semi-final.

By the end, Messi had once again placed himself at the centre of the global stage.

Forward - Kylian Mbappe

© Iconsport / Newspix

Kylian Mbappe lived up to his billing as the leading star of the contemporary World Cup era with a devastating individual tournament, even if France fell short of the trophy.

The Frenchman scored 10 goals, won the Golden Boot and finished with 14 goal contributions, the most by any player at a single World Cup since records began.

Mbappe also supplied four assists and 18 chances from open play, showing a fuller creative game alongside his familiar finishing power.

France would have wanted the ultimate prize, but Mbappe’s numbers left no doubt about his status as the tournament’s most lethal attacker.

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner, DeFodi Images

Erling Haaland finally got his first taste of World Cup football and wasted little time making an impression.

The Norway striker scored seven times in five matches, giving him the best goals-per-90 figure of anyone to play 200 minutes or more.

Haaland remained typically direct, thriving on chances inside the area rather than dropping deep to help build play.

The centre-forward’s late brace against Brazil also wrote him into Norway’s history books, even if the quarter-finals proved the limit for his side.

World Cup 2026 Team of the tournament - Honourable mentions

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Leaving out Olise and Ousmane Dembele was not easy, especially as the pair produced seven and eight goal involvements at the Mundial, with the Bayern Munich star assisting a tournament-high seven goals.

However, 37.5% of Dembele's contributions came against Norway's B team, and Olise's failure to sparkle significantly in the round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final against Paraguay, Morocco and Spain respectively informed both omissions.

Leaving out Harry Kane was also necessary, even though the Three Lions captain scored six times, one fewer than Bellingham; but the forward's below-par showing in the Norway victory and the Argentina defeat left us with little choice.

Further back, the omissions of Pedro Porro and Aymeric Laporte may raise eyebrows, while Swiss shot-stopper Gregor Kobel just about lost out to Simon after a stunning finals in which he made 20 saves — three fewer than Paraguay's Orlando Gill (23) and level with Emiliano Martinez and Eloy Room.

Vote in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2026 World Cup awards; from player of the tournament and breakout star, to best attacker and biggest disappointment.

Voting will be open until 11pm UK time on Monday, July 20, and the winners announced on Tuesday, July 21!