Club Friendlies 3
AFC Wimbledon
Jul 22, 2026 7.00pm
Cherry Red Records Stadium
Norwich

Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

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AFC Wimbledon vs Norwich - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago / Focus Images

Norwich City's preparations for their 2026-27 Championship campaign will continue on Wednesday when they take on AFC Wimbledon.

Both teams will begin their new season in the EFL Cup on August 8, with Norwich facing MK Dons in the competition, while AFC Wimbledon will tackle Newport County.

Match preview

AFC Wimbledon have already played three friendlies this summer, beginning their preparations for the new campaign with a 3-2 win over Coventry City, before suffering a 3-2 loss to Brentford.

Johnnie Jackson's side then beat Sutton United 2-1 on Saturday, and their attentions have now switched to a clash with Championship side Norwich on Wednesday night.

AFC Wimbledon will then face Charlton Athletic, Wealdstone and Queens Park Rangers in their final three friendlies of the summer before opening their 2026-27 campaign in the EFL Cup against Newport County on August 8.

The Dons will begin their League One season against Huddersfield on August 15, and they will be aiming to improve on a 2025-26 campaign which saw them finish in 19th.

AFC Wimbledon have been active this summer in terms of signings, managing to bring in Zack Nelson, Steven Sessegnon, Dan Sweeney and James Tilley to boost their squad.

© Imago

Norwich, meanwhile, started their preparations for the new season with a 2-0 victory over King's Lynn on July 4 before drawing 0-0 with Colchester United on July 11.

The Canaries then recorded a 3-0 victory over St Gallen last time out, and they have three more friendlies to come against AFC Wimbledon, Osasuna and Cambridge United.

Philippe Clement's side will open their new season in the EFL Cup against MK Dons on August 8 before tackling West Bromwich Albion in their Championship opener on August 15.

Norwich finished ninth in the Championship last term and will be aiming to push closer to the playoffs during the 2026-27 campaign.

The Canaries have have made three signings so far this summer, boosting their squad for the new season with the arrivals of Andre Brooks, Bruno Alves and Sam Field.

AFC Wimbledon friendly form:

WLW

Norwich City friendly form:

WDW

Team News

AFC Wimbledon head coach Jackson could again include summer signings Dan Sweeney and James Tilley in his starting side for the contest with Norwich.

Youngsters Delano McCoy-Splatt and Kai Jennings could also feature from the first whistle, but striker Matty Stevens will miss out, having suffered an injury in the early stages of the clash with Sutton last time out.

There could be a spot in the final third of the field for Antwoine Hackford, who has scored six times in 44 appearances for AFC Wimbledon in all competitions.

As for Norwich, debutant Brooks impressed in the win over St Gallen last time out, and the new arrival is set to again feature in the starting side on Wednesday.

Oscar Schwartau and Paris Maghoma are also expected to feature in the first XI, with changes then occurring as the contest develops.

Norwich have not reported any fresh fitness concerns ahead of this match, meaning that the same squad from the clash with St Gallen should be involved.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

McDonnell; Seddon, Sweeney, Horan, Sessegnon; Jennings, Hedges, McCoy-Splatt, Tilley; Leach, Hackford

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Fisher, McConville, Darling, Chrisene; Mattsson, Wright, Brooks, Maghoma, Schwartau; Kvistgaarden

 

 

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Norwich City

 

This should be a competitive match for both teams, which is needed at this stage of pre-season, and we are expecting a tight game to finish in a narrow victory for the Canaries.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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