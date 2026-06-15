Norwich City summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Philippe Clement's side in 2026 window

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 Jun 2026 08:35 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 08:46

Norwich City endured a turbulent 2025-26 Championship campaign that saw them drop as low as 23rd in the table before a remarkable recovery ultimately saw them finish ninth, following the appointment of Philippe Clement in November 2025 after the dismissal of Liam Manning.

The Canaries were among the more active clubs in the Championship transfer market last summer, bringing in over 10 players while overseeing a significant squad clear-out, and head coach Clement will be hoping for similar backing as he looks to mount a promotion challenge in 2026–27.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Norwich's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, while also tracking their net spend and the latest transfer rumours.

Norwich confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Norwich confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Tony Springett (RW | free to Leyton Orient)

George Long (GK | free to Southampton)

Norwich net spend: Summer 2026

Norwich total spend summer 2026: £0m

Norwich total income summer 2026: £0m

Norwich net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Norwich transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / Bildbyran

Bruno Alves (Cruzeiro Esporte Clube)

Filip Luberecki (Motor Lublin)

Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh (Tromsø IL)

Out

© Iconsport / SUSA

Emiliano Marcondes (Kalamata F.C.)

You can find a complete list of the latest Norwich transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.

