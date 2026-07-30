Preview: Norwich City vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 19:20 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 19:21

Norwich City will continue their preparations for their 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Spanish outfit Osasuna on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries will begin their new season in the EFL Cup on August 8 against MK Dons, while Osasuna's 2026-27 La Liga campaign starts on August 16 against Celta Vigo.

Match preview

Norwich have already taken to the field for five friendlies this summer, beating King's Lynn, St Gallen and Fulham, in addition to drawing with Colchester United and AFC Wimbledon.

The Canaries will enter this match off the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Premier League side Fulham, and they will now face Osasuna and Cambridge United in their final two friendlies of the summer before taking on MK Dons in the EFL Cup on August 8.

Norwich will then begin their 2026-27 Championship campaign against West Bromwich Albion on August 15, and the fans will be expecting another push for the playoffs.

Philippe Clement's side finished ninth in the Championship last term, eight points off the playoffs.

The Canaries have made three signings this summer, bringing in Sam Field, Bruno Alves and Andre Brooks, while there have also been seven first-team departures.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Osasuna will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Ipswich Town, while they opened their preparations for the new season with a 2-0 success over Racing Santander.

Los Rojillos are now preparing for friendlies against Norwich, Napoli and Al-Ain before beginning their 2026-27 La Liga season against Celta Vigo on August 16.

Luis Miguel Ramis' side have only made one signing this summer, bringing in Jonathan Dubasin from Sporting Gijon to boost their attack.

Osasuna were fortunate not to be relegated from Spain's top flight last season, finishing down in 17th spot in the division, level on points with 18th-placed Mallorca.

Norwich City pre-season form:

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Osasuna pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Norwich's team is expected to be similar to the one that took to the field for the first whistle against Fulham last time out.

Mathias Kvistgaarden and Anis Ben Slimane are both expected to feature in the forward areas, while there should be a start in midfield for summer arrival Field.

Kenny McLean is also set to be a notable starter for the English side on Saturday.

Osasuna are still without the services of Ante Budimir, with the experienced striker on a break after representing Croatia at the 2026 World Cup.

The La Liga outfit otherwise have a strong squad, and new signing Dubasin is expected to feature in the starting XI this weekend.

Raul Garcia could lead the line for Osasuna, while Moi Gomez, Raul Moro and Valentin Rosier are also expected to be notable starters for the away side.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; McLean, Field, Mattsson, Schwartau; Slimane, Kvistgaarden

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Herrando, Boyomo, Bretones; Torro, Moncayola; Dubasin, M Gomez, Moro; Raul Garcia

We say: Norwich City 2-1 Osasuna

Norwich were excellent against Fulham last time out, and we can see the Canaries putting another pre-season win on the board this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.