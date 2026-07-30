Preview: Queretaro vs Tigres - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 30 Jul 2026 18:53

A first home victory of the season is the target for Queretaro when they host Tigres UANL, who are still searching for their first win of the Apertura, at the Estadio Corregidora on Sunday in matchday three of Liga MX.

Neither side has hit their stride in the early weeks of the campaign, but Queretaro arrive into Sunday’s fixture with the confidence of a comeback victory over Pachuca still fresh, while Tigres look to avoid falling further behind in the standings.

Match preview

Queretaro sit ninth in the Liga MX Apertura table with three points from two matches - one win and one defeat - having scored twice and conceded twice in the opening two rounds of the campaign.

Esteban Gonzalez’s side opened their season with a 1-0 home defeat to Club America before bouncing back emphatically in their most recent outing, claiming a 2-1 away victory over Pachuca with Ali Avila scoring both goals to secure all three points.

That comeback was impressive in its timing, with Salomon Rondon giving Pachuca the lead as early as the third minute, yet Queretaro fought back, and Avila delivered the decisive blow with a 94th-minute winner to give the hosts a first victory of the Apertura and considerable momentum heading into Sunday.

Now returning home for their second fixture at the Estadio Corregidora this season, Gonzalez will be eager to translate that away-day confidence into a positive result in front of their own supporters.

The head-to-head record, however, does not make for comfortable reading for the hosts as Queretaro have managed just one victory against Tigres in their last 10 meetings.

© Imago

Tigres UANL arrive in 15th place with just one point from their opening two matches - a record of one draw and one defeat that represents a slow start for the visitors.

Their campaign began with a 3-1 defeat away at Club Tijuana, conceding twice in stoppage time, to seal the victory for Club Tijuana.

Matchday two brought a 2-2 home draw against Atletico de San Luis, a frustrating result as Guido Pizarro’s side took the lead on two separate occasions, only to be pegged back both times and ultimately denied a win.

Back on the road on Sunday, Pizarro will be demanding a response from the squad seeking their first win of the season.

The statistics of the last 10 meetings between these sides tell a clear story of Tigres’s superiority with six wins, three draws and just one defeat and despite their poor start to the campaign, the visitors will be eager to reassert that historical dominance at the Estadio Corregidora.

Queretaro Liga MX form:

LW

Tigres Liga MX form:

LD

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Queretaro head into Sunday’s match with no injury concerns, and Gonzalez is expected to name a settled side following the victory over Pachuca.

Guillermo Allison is set to continue in goal, with Lucas Abascia and Diego Antonio Reyes forming the central defensive partnership behind him.

Carlo Adriano is expected to feature in midfield, while Avila leads the attack having scored a brace in the previous outing and looking to add to his tally.

For Tigres, Osvaldo Rodriguez is sidelined with a knee injury and will not feature on Sunday, while Marco Farfan is a doubt with a muscle complaint and Jesus Angulo is also unavailable with a knee problem.

Marcelo Flores remains in the early stages of recovery from the torn anterior cruciate ligament he sustained during the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

Rodrigo Aguirre is available again on Sunday, having served the one-match suspension imposed after he was sent off against Club Tijuana - the red card coming after he covered his mouth while speaking to an opponent.

Queretaro possible starting lineup:

Allison; Duarte, Reyes, Abascia, Parra; Adriano, Homenchenko; Gimenez, Coronel, Victor; Avila

Tigres possible starting lineup:

Guzman; Gorriaran, Herrera, Zwarg, Lorona; Garza; Sanchez, Lainez, Araujo, Henrique; Brunetta

We say: Queretaro 1-2 Tigres

Tigres have underperformed in the opening two rounds but carry the weight of a dominant head-to-head record into Sunday’s fixture, having won six of the last 10 meetings between these sides.

Queretaro’s comeback win over Pachuca shows there is character in Gonzalez’s side, but the Tigres look the more likely to leave Queretaro with all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.