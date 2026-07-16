Preview: Queretaro vs Club America - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 16 Jul 2026 11:53 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 12:07

Queretaro and Club America begin their 2026-27 Liga MX campaigns when they meet on the opening day of the season at Estadio Corregidora on Saturday evening.

Both sides will be looking to improve on disappointing league phase finishes last term, with Esteban Gonzalez's Queretaro ending the campaign in 11th and missing out on the final phase, while Club America finished eighth before suffering a quarter-final exit.

Match preview

Queretaro began their previous campaign with Benjamin Mora in charge, but after a difficult run of results leading into the league break, he was relieved of his duties after recording just 11 wins across 34 matches in all competitions.

With Liga MX paused from the beginning of November until the New Year, the White Roosters spent time without a permanent manager before appointing Gonzalez, who oversaw 17 matches in charge to close out the 2025-26 campaign.

Although he was unable to guide Queretaro into the top eight, the Chilean did oversee an improvement in form towards the end of the season, and the club will now hope that momentum can carry into his first full campaign at the helm.

Queretaro have strengthened their squad ahead of the new season, with Enzo Gimenez and Paulo Victor among the new arrivals who could become important players, while Santiago Homenchenko has made his loan move permanent.

However, with several players departing during the summer, Gonzalez will be hoping for further reinforcements before the transfer window closes, particularly after Queretaro struggled in front of goal last season.

The White Roosters scored just 17 goals across their 17 regular-season matches, with only two teams finding the net fewer times, although their defensive record helped them remain competitive throughout the campaign.

They will be hoping to continue from where they left off, having avoided defeat in their final eight league fixtures last season, although five of those ended in draws.

That form carried into pre-season, where Queretaro recorded two victories and one draw across their three friendly fixtures.

© Imago

Club America, meanwhile, head into the new season aiming to bounce back after a disappointing campaign which saw them finish eighth in the league phase before losing their quarter-final tie against eventual runners-up Pumas UNAM.

The Eagles remain the most successful club in Mexican football history with 16 Liga MX titles, but they have endured back-to-back underwhelming seasons by their usual standards.

The 2025-26 campaign was Andre Jardine's final season in charge, with the Brazilian leaving after a successful three-year spell that saw him win six trophies and record a 49.69% win rate across 159 matches.

He has since been replaced by Guillermo Almada, who returns to management after poor spells in Spain, and his first priority will be improving Club America's attacking output.

The Eagles scored just 20 goals during the regular season, the second-lowest tally among the top eight sides, and their lack of cutting edge played a major role in their low finish in the table.

Club America began their pre-season with a solid 2-0 victory over Jaiba Brava before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against MLS side LA Galaxy.

Saturday's meeting will be the 38th competitive encounter between the two sides, with Club America winning 20 of the previous 37 meetings, while 10 have ended in draws.

Queretaro friendlies form:

W D W

Club America friendlies form:

W L

Team News

© Imago

With the summer transfer window still open, neither side is expected to field their strongest possible XI on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Queretaro could hand starts to new arrivals Gimenez and Victor, while Homenchenko may feature from the first whistle after making signing on a perment basis.

However, Omar Mendoza will miss the opener as he begins the season on the sidelines through injury.

Club America have been less active in the transfer market, making their lineup slightly easier to predict, although they also have several absentees.

Only two keepers recorded more league clean sheets than Luis Malagon last season, but the Club America goalkeeper has been sidelined since March with an Achilles tendon rupture and will miss the opening day, leaving 39-year-old veteran Rodolfo Cota the likely candidate to start in goal.

Christian Borja, Sebastian Caceres, Raul Zuniga and Victor Davila are also unavailable through injury, while Emilio Lara is suspended after receiving a red card during his loan spell at Necaxa.

Queretaro possible starting lineup:

Hernandez; Duarte, Reyes, Abascia, Parra; Gimenez, Homenchenko, Garcia, Robles; Avila, Coronel

Club America possible starting lineup:

Cota; Sanchez, Vazquez, Juarez, Espinoza, Alvarez; Veiga, Gutierrez, Cervantes; Violante, Martin

We say: Queretaro 2-2 Club America

With both teams returning to competitive action after several months away, it remains difficult to predict exactly how quickly they will get up to speed.

Queretaro ended last season strongly and impressed during pre-season, while Club America will be eager to begin a new era under Almada with a positive result.

We expect an entertaining contest between two sides still finding their best form, with both teams sharing the points in a high-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.