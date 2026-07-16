Spain lineup vs. Argentina: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 final after Lamine Yamal injury scare

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jul 2026 11:35 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 11:55

Spain starlet Lamine Yamal is expected to be available from the first whistle for Sunday's World Cup 2026 final against Argentina at the MetLife Stadium.

The Barcelona phenom sparked brief concern when he was seen limping at the end of Spain's 2-0 win over France in the semi-finals, in which he won the penalty for Mikel Oyarzabal to convert after taking a whack to the side from Lucas Digne.

However, Luis de la Fuente played down any fitness concerns immediately after the game, and there is nothing to suggest that Yamal will not be ready to start his first World Cup final.

The 19-year-old should therefore comprise one quarter of an unchanged attacking line with Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena, still preferred to the fit-again Nico Williams on the left-hand side.

De la Fuente's bold decision to bench Pedri for the second game in a row in the semi-finals proved to be another masterstroke, as Spain's midfield ran the show and did not allow France a sniff for the majority of the match.

As a result, Fabian Ruiz and Rodri - who has set a new record for completed passes at a single World Cup with a staggering 655 - are primed to form the double pivot once again.

Pedro Porro is the only other slight concern for La Roja after picking up a small muscle strain in midweek, but the Tottenham Hotspur full-back should shake off his issue in time to start in an untouched and - almost - unblemished backline.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

> Click here to see how Argentina could line up against Spain in the World Cup 2026 final

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