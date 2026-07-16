France vs. England: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jul 2026 11:21

As Spain and Argentina sail off in the World Cup 2026 final horizon, France and England have been consigned to the worst Mundial game of all - the third-placed playoff.

Thomas Tuchel's men and Didier Deschamps's crop do battle at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday evening, fighting for the consolatory prize of a bronze medal after their heart-breaking semi-final losses to Argentina and Spain respectively.

While Les Bleus have previously come up trumps in two third-placed playoffs, England have a 0% winning record from two such matches, going down to Belgium in 2018 and Italy in 1990.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 32

France wins: 10

Draws: 5

England wins: 17

Only separated by a 20-mile body of water at its shortest length, England and France will meet for the 33rd time in senior men's international football during the World Cup 2026 third-placed playoff.

Some may be surprised to learn that the Three Lions currently hold the head-to-head bragging rights, having earned 17 victories in competitive and non-competitive matches compared to France's 10, while five draws have been played out.

However, the bulk of England's victories came during the earliest days of this fixture, as the Three Lions won 10 of their first 11 clashes with France between 1923 and 1949, before Les Bleus established themselves as a footballing superpower.

England also enjoyed a brief period of consistent success over France from 1966 to 1982, winning three straight games including two World Cup contests in both of those exact years, triumphing 2-0 in the group stage of the former tournament en route to stardom.

France have flipped the script in more recent battles, though, as England only boast three wins from their last 13 head-to-heads, and just one triumph from their last nine.

Furthermore, all of those successes have come in friendly matches, the most recent being a 2-0 triumph at Wembley in November 2015, an occasion overshadowed by the Paris terror attacks that took place just four days prior.

Seven years later, France ended England's World Cup 2022 dream with a 2-1 quarter-final success, extending their unbeaten competitive run against England to four games after draws at Euro 2012 and 1992, in addition to a 2-1 group-stage victory in the 2004 Championships.

However, France have never beaten England by more than three goals - earning two 5-2 wins in 1931 and 1963 - while the Three Lions' biggest win in this fixture was a 6-0 friendly thrashing in 1927; Dixie Dean netted a double.

Last 20 meetings

Dec 10, 2022: England 1-2 France (World Cup)

Jun 13, 2017: France 3-2 England (International Friendlies)

Nov 17, 2015: England 2-0 France (International Friendlies)

Jun 11, 2012: France 1-1 England (European Championship)

Nov 17, 2010: England 1-2 France (International Friendlies)

Mar 26, 2008: France 1-0 England (International Friendlies)

Jun 13, 2004: France 2-1 England (European Championship)

Sep 02, 2000: France 1-1 England (International Friendlies)

Feb 10, 1999: England 0-2 France (International Friendlies)

Jun 07, 1997: France 0-1 England (International Friendlies)

Jun 14, 1992: France 0-0 England (European Championship)

Feb 19, 1992: England 2-0 France (International Friendlies)

Feb 29, 1984: France 2-0 England (International Friendlies)

Jun 16, 1982: England 3-1 France (World Cup)

Mar 12, 1969: England 5-0 France (International Friendlies)

Jul 20, 1966: England 2-0 France (World Cup)

Feb 27, 1963: France 5-2 England (European Championship)

Oct 03, 1962: England 1-1 France (European Championship)

Nov 27, 1957: England 4-0 France (International Friendlies)

May 15, 1955: France 1-0 England (International Friendlies)

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