Transfer news and rumours: Wrexham agree £7.2m signing, Aston Villa, Brighton confirm defender exits

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jul 2026 11:15 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 11:19

Wrexham have reportedly reached an agreement with Fiorentina to sign centre-back Matias Moreno this summer.

The Welsh outfit are yet to add to their squad since narrowly missing out on a place in the Championship playoffs last season, finishing seventh and just two points behind Hull City who secured promotion.

However, Sky Sports News claims that Phil Parkinson’s side have agreed a £7.2m deal to bring in Moreno from Serie A club Fiorentina, with the 22-year-old Argentine now in discussions over personal terms.

A medical is expected to follow, while Fiorentina are said to have inserted a 50% sell-on clause into the deal if it goes through.

Moreno has only played 12 times for Fiorentina and spent last season on loan at Spanish side Levante where he made 28 La Liga appearances.

A £7.2m transfer would represent the second-most expensive transfer in Wrexham’s history after the £10m arrival of Nathan Broadhead last summer.

Garcia leaves Aston Villa for Getafe on loan

Aston Villa can confirm that Andrés García has joined Getafe on a season-long loan.



The full-back made eight appearances in all competitions for Villa last term, adding to the ten he’d made after signing for the club the previous campaign.



A graduate of the youth academy at… pic.twitter.com/vvsDFcE3f4 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 16, 2026

Moving up into the Premier League, Aston Villa have confirmed that full-back Andres Garcia has moved to Getafe on loan for the 2026-27 campaign.

The 23-year-old suffered with injuries throughout last season and was limited to only eight appearances across all competitions.

Garcia joined Unai Emery’s side in January 2025 from Levante, where he began his career, and still has three years remaining on his contract at Villa Park.

However, the decision has been made for Garcia to return to Spain on a temporary basis where he will hope to prove his fitness and feature regularly for the La Liga side.

Aston Villa have Matty Cash as their first-choice right-back option at present, while Kosta Nedeljkovic has returned from his loan spell at RB Leipzig and could be integrated into Emery’s first-team plans.

The departure of Garcia comes just a few days after the £35m sale of midfielder Youri Tielemans to Manchester United.

Brighton make £7.6m profit after selling Coppola

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion defender Diego Coppola has joined Paris FC on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old moved to the Amex Stadium from Hellas Verona in June last year for a reported £9.4m and signed a five-year contract.

However, Coppola played just five times in the Premier League under Fabian Hurzeler before joining Paris FC on loan for the second half of last season.

The 6ft 4in centre-back played 14 times for the French outfit as they secure an 11th-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Now managed by former Brighton defender Liam Rosenior, Paris FC have spent around £17m to sign Coppola on a permanent basis, ending his brief stint with the Seagulls who have made a multi-million-pound profit on the Italian.