EFL Cup first round draw in full: West Ham, Wrexham given all-Championship ties

By Darren Plant | 25 Jun 2026 16:47 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 16:52

West Ham United have been handed an all-Championship tie against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup first round.

Earlier in the day, the Hammers learned who they would face in their opening fixture of 2026-27 after relegation from the Premier League.

Prior to the second-tier campaign getting underway, Nuno Espirito Santo's side will play host to Pompey at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough and Wrexham will meet at the Riverside Stadium in arguably the most eye-catching tie of the round.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been provided with a home fixture against League Two outfit Port Vale, and Burnley will go up against League One newcomers Notts County.

Derby County versus League One champions Lincoln City is another all-Championship fixture, while Millwall will participate in a London derby at Queens Park Rangers.

Birmingham City will also make the trip to South Wales to take on Swansea City.

The games will take place between August 7 and August 9.

EFL Cup first round draw in full:

Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham

Rotherham United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Barnsley vs. Wigan Athletic

Mansfield Town vs. Sheffield United

Stockport County vs. Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton Wanderers

Fleetwood Town vs. Chesterfield

Crewe Alexandra vs. Accrington Stanley

Stoke City vs. Oldham Athletic

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Port Vale

Burnley vs. Notts County

Derby County vs. Lincoln City

Bradford City vs. Tranmere Rovers or Rochdale

Burton Albion vs. Blackburn Rovers

Salford City vs. Shrewsbury Town

Grimsby Town vs. Blackpool

Preston North End vs. Huddersfield Town

Queens Park Rangers vs. Millwall

Cheltenham Town vs. Charlton Athletic

Gillingham vs. Luton Town

Cardiff City vs. Swindon Town

Bristol City vs. Walsall

Plymouth Argyle vs. Exeter City

Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough United

Watford vs. York City or Crawley Town

Cambridge United vs. Barnet

Norwich City vs. MK Dons

Colchester United vs. Southampton

Leyton Orient vs. Oxford United

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Stevenage

Bromley vs. Reading

Swansea City vs. Birmingham City

West Ham United vs. Portsmouth

AFC Wimbledon vs. Newport County

Leicester City vs. Northampton Town