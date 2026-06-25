EFL Cup first round draw in full: West Ham, Wrexham given all-Championship ties

West Ham United have been handed an all-Championship tie against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup first round.
Earlier in the day, the Hammers learned who they would face in their opening fixture of 2026-27 after relegation from the Premier League.
Prior to the second-tier campaign getting underway, Nuno Espirito Santo's side will play host to Pompey at the London Stadium.
Meanwhile, Middlesbrough and Wrexham will meet at the Riverside Stadium in arguably the most eye-catching tie of the round.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have been provided with a home fixture against League Two outfit Port Vale, and Burnley will go up against League One newcomers Notts County.
Derby County versus League One champions Lincoln City is another all-Championship fixture, while Millwall will participate in a London derby at Queens Park Rangers.
Birmingham City will also make the trip to South Wales to take on Swansea City.
The games will take place between August 7 and August 9.
EFL Cup first round draw in full:
Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham
Rotherham United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Barnsley vs. Wigan Athletic
Mansfield Town vs. Sheffield United
Stockport County vs. Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton Wanderers
Fleetwood Town vs. Chesterfield
Crewe Alexandra vs. Accrington Stanley
Stoke City vs. Oldham Athletic
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Port Vale
Burnley vs. Notts County
Derby County vs. Lincoln City
Bradford City vs. Tranmere Rovers or Rochdale
Burton Albion vs. Blackburn Rovers
Salford City vs. Shrewsbury Town
Grimsby Town vs. Blackpool
Preston North End vs. Huddersfield Town
Queens Park Rangers vs. Millwall
Cheltenham Town vs. Charlton Athletic
Gillingham vs. Luton Town
Cardiff City vs. Swindon Town
Bristol City vs. Walsall
Plymouth Argyle vs. Exeter City
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough United
Watford vs. York City or Crawley Town
Cambridge United vs. Barnet
Norwich City vs. MK Dons
Colchester United vs. Southampton
Leyton Orient vs. Oxford United
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Stevenage
Bromley vs. Reading
Swansea City vs. Birmingham City
West Ham United vs. Portsmouth
AFC Wimbledon vs. Newport County
Leicester City vs. Northampton Town