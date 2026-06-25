2026 World Cup: Argentina need more from attacking duo Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 16:31

Ahead of Argentina's clash with Jordan at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses a potential issue for La Seleccion at the tournament.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'It is difficult to know for certain'

Jordan vs. Argentina World Cup 2026 Match Preview

The really big question is how Argentina will fare against the really dynamic, high-energy attacks, like France's. Until those games start happening, it is difficult to know for certain.

Looking at the draw as it is developing, Argentina could face Uruguay in the next round and then the winner of Australia versus Iran, meaning they could potentially reach a quarter-final without facing one of the top sides.

That potential quarter-final could then be against England or Brazil. The concern with Argentina is that Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez have not been at their best so far.

Martinez has started both games and been disappointing in both, while Alvarez has not managed to have much impact in the final third.

If Messi is scoring two or three goals a game, that does not matter, but when he has an off game or needs to be rested, one of those forwards needs to stand up.

Lisandro Martinez has had a really solid start, which is encouraging. The foundation of this team is excellent.

Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are great players, but what Argentina look like after Messi eventually retires is a fascinating debate for another time.

France would probably have the edge over Argentina in a direct confrontation unless Messi produces one of his exceptional games, which he is always capable of doing.

Argentina have been impressive so far, with no goals conceded and five scored. Reaching a quarter-final and going deep in the tournament seems very likely. The historical advantage of South American teams in Americas-hosted tournaments also works in their favour.