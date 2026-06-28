Player Ratings: Argentina 3-1 Jordan player ratings: Messi off the bench to seal it as Lo Celso impresses

By Naim Beneddra | 28 Jun 2026 06:47 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 06:48

With top spot already secured and their place in the last 32 long confirmed, Argentina treated Saturday's dead rubber against Jordan in Dallas as a rotation exercise. Lionel Scaloni shuffled his pack almost entirely, with Emiliano Martínez and Lautaro Martínez the only survivors from the previous XI. A comfortable if unspectacular evening, settled by a Giovanni Lo Celso strike, a penalty, and a late Messi cameo goal. Here are the player ratings from the match.

Jordan player ratings vs. Argentina

GOALKEEPER

Abu Laila — 2/10

A torrid evening for the Jordan number one. He pulled off one decent stop in the first half to deny Julián Álvarez, but was badly at fault for two of the three goals, most notably when he was beaten at his near post by Messi's free-kick. Little to take away from a difficult night.

DEFENCE

Abdallah Nasib — 4/10

Struggled to cope with the pace and movement of Argentina's attack. Caught out of position too often and offered nothing going forward.

Yazan Al-Arab — 4/10

Exposed repeatedly down his flank and rarely looked comfortable against the Argentinian rotations. Fell off the pace of the game as the evening wore on.

Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab — 4/10

Little authority in the air or on the ground. A difficult night in central defence with Argentina's forwards operating freely around him.

Mohannad Abu Taha — 4/10

Struggled to contain the movement in behind and could not impose himself physically. A difficult evening.

MIDFIELD

Ehsan Haddad — 6/10

The pick of the Jordan midfielders. Used the right channel intelligently throughout and delivered the assist for Al-Tamari's consolation, giving the right-back pairing real problems late on.

Nizar Al-Rashdan — 5/10

Tidy enough in possession without ever threatening to put Argentina under genuine pressure. Got through his work without distinction.

Noor Al-Rawabdeh — 5/10

A journeyman performance. Kept things moving without influencing the match in any meaningful way.

Ali Al Azaizeh — 4/10

Struggled to build any rhythm and was swallowed up by the Argentine midfield whenever he tried to carry the ball forward.

ATTACK

Ali Olwan — 5/10

Showed energy and willingness but ran into dead ends too regularly. Could not find the space he needed to threaten.

Odeh Fakhoury — 4/10

Ineffective in the final third and failed to hold the ball up or create any moments of danger.

SUBSTITUTES

Al-Tamari — 7/10

The bright spot of the evening for Jordan. Introduced at half-time, he made an immediate impression and finished clinically from Haddad's cutback on the right, giving Dibu Martínez no chance. The best player in a blue shirt.

Amer Jamous — 5/10

Brought on to add energy but the game was already beyond Jordan's reach.

Mahmoud Al-Mardi — 5/10

Little time to make an impact in a match already decided.

Argentina player ratings vs. Jordan

GOALKEEPER

Emiliano Martínez — 5/10

A quiet evening that became less quiet when Jordan pulled one back, though Dibu was not at fault for Al-Tamari's finish. Otherwise barely tested, spending most of the night as a spectator. Nothing to concern him ahead of the knockout stages.

DEFENCE

Giuliano Simeone — 7/10

Deployed at right-back but operated more like a winger, given significant attacking licence while Palacios covered the space behind him. Quick, direct and a genuine threat going forward, he was one of Argentina's more energetic presences throughout.

Nicolás Otamendi — 6/10

Composed and commanding at the back, with his usual no-nonsense authority. Came close to adding to the scoreline from a couple of set-piece situations but couldn't find the net. Defensively, exactly what you'd expect.

Marcos Senesi — 6/10

A composed display from the man called in to replace the injured Balerdi. Won his aerial duels, kept Jordan's forward line at arm's length and earned the penalty that helped build the lead. A creditable evening.

Nicolás Tagliafico — 5/10

Decent enough down the left but could not prevent Jordan from scoring when they did threaten. Functional rather than influential.

MIDFIELD

Leandro Paredes — 6/10

A solid engine-room shift. Kept the ball moving, protected the defensive line with his usual discipline and contributed to several of Argentina's more positive moves. A dependable night from the ex-Boca Juniors man.

Exequiel Palacios — 5/10

His role was largely a selfless one, covering the right side to allow Simeone the freedom to push forward. Did the job without ever threatening to impose himself on the game.

Gio Lo Celso has been named FIFA Man of the Match after Argentina's victory against Jordan. He looks to carry this form into Argentina's next match in the World Cup.



? via @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/w3nnc8Rpo3 — Wire Report FC (@WireReportFC) June 28, 2026

Giovanni Lo Celso — 8/10

The standout performer in an Argentina shirt. Opened the scoring with a well-taken strike, had two further efforts ruled out for offside — both deserving of goals on their own merits — and consistently found pockets of space between the lines. His case for a starting role in the knockout rounds is difficult to dismiss.

Nico Paz — 7/10

The Como midfielder made a strong case for himself in the first half, full of quick thinking, sharp movement and the kind of self-assurance that belies his age. Scaloni will have taken note.

ATTACK

Julián Álvarez — 6/10

Worked in tandem with Lautaro, often operating just behind the striker to create space for teammates making late runs. Forced a good save early on, had a hand in Lo Celso's disallowed opener, but couldn't add his name to the scoresheet on a night when the goals went elsewhere.

Lautaro Martínez — 8/10

The only outfield player to feature in all three group games, and he looked fresh enough to suggest the rotation hasn't dulled his edge. Hit the post, converted the penalty for Argentina's second and helped set up several more chances. A full and productive evening from the captain.

??? Lionel Messi breaks another record as he becomes the FIRST PLAYER EVER to score in 7 consecutive World Cup games.



Perfect free kick. ? pic.twitter.com/vgWxKSV6CW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2026

SUBSTITUTES

Lionel Messi — 8/10

The World Cup's leading scorer came on and immediately added to his tally, stepping up to convert a free-kick that Abu Laila should have done better with. Six goals in three games at the age of 38. The conversation, once again, answers itself.

Alexis Mac Allister — 5/10

Brought on to add quality in midfield but blended into the background without leaving much of a mark.

Thiago Almada — 6/10

Made an impression in the time he had, disrupting Jordan's defensive structure with his directness and pulling defenders out of position. A useful cameo.

Valentín Barco — 6/10

Lively and committed after coming on, with a clear willingness to get on the ball and make things happen. More than held his own.

Match played 27 June 2026, AT&T Stadium, Dallas