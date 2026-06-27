World Cup 2026: Why is Messi not starting in Argentina's group-stage clash against Jordan?

By Ben Sully | 28 Jun 2026 00:12

Lionel Messi will not start Argentina's final group game against Jordan at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi has made an impressive start to Argentina's trophy defence, having scored all five of his country's goals in the tournament so far.

The 39-year-old netted a hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Algeria, before scoring twice in the 2-0 victory against Austria to become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer.

Messi's five-goal haul sent Argentina through to the Round of 32 and secured top spot in Group J with a game to spare.

Lionel Scaloni's side will wrap up the group stage with a clash against Jordan at 9pm local time on Saturday and 3am BST on Sunday morning.

© Imago

Messi to drop out of lineup for Jordan clash

However, fans expecting to see Argentina's star man in the starting lineup will be left disappointed.

That is because Scaloni has already stated that Messi will start the game on the bench, but crucially for Argentina, it is a technical decision rather than due to any injury concerns.

The Argentina boss is seemingly keen to manage Messi's workload and use the game as an opportunity to give other players the chance to start.

"Leo will most likely come on in the second half," Scaloni said as per BBC Sport.

"We talked and agreed that it was better that way, but obviously it's also good for him to stay in competitive form."

© Imago / BSR Agency

Sensible decision as knockout rounds loom

The decision to use Messi from the bench will disappoint supporters in attendance in Dallas, but it is a sensible approach ahead of a knockout stage that features an extra round.

There is no doubt about Messi's quality at this late stage in his career; however, his physical condition will be tested if Argentina go deep in the competition, especially after he struggled with a minor injury before the tournament.

Restricting Messi to a substitute appearance against Jordan means he will enjoy some rest while still maintaining crucial match sharpness ahead of the Round of 32 tie against Cape Verde.