World Cup 2026 best players ranked: Is Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi number one?

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Jul 2026 17:20

The 2026 World Cup will be remembered as a tournament where football's biggest stars delivered on the grandest stage, new heroes emerged and unforgettable stories were written into the fabric of the game.

For the first time in the competition's history, 48 nations battled for football's greatest prize, and the expanded format proved its worth as several debutants and emerging nations showcased they belonged among the elite rather than merely making up the numbers.

Spain ultimately lifted the trophy after edging past Argentina 1-0 in the final, while England claimed third place with a breathtaking 6-4 victory over France in one of the most exhilarating contests of this edition's World Cup.

The tournament was not without its share of controversy either, with Egypt left incensed by a series of contentious refereeing decisions, while the extravagant half-time entertainment at the final divided opinion among supporters and pundits alike.

Yet, when the dust settled, the 2026 World Cup belonged to the players whose brilliance transcended tactics, pressure and expectation.

Sports Mole ranks the 10 standout performers who illuminated football's greatest stage.

1) Lionel Messi - Argentina

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance / Icon Sport

The heartbreak of Argentina's final defeat to Spain should not overshadow Lionel Messi's extraordinary World Cup, which ranks among the finest individual campaigns the tournament has ever witnessed.

Much like Diego Maradona in 1986, Messi inspired his nation almost single-handedly, finishing with eight goals and four assists, although those numbers barely capture the influence he wielded every time he stepped onto the pitch.

At 39, the former Barcelona talisman may no longer possess the explosive acceleration of his younger years, but his intelligence, vision and flawless execution once again demonstrated that true greatness transcends age.

2) Kylian Mbappe - France

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Kylian Mbappe further cemented his place among football's all-time World Cup greats by becoming the first player to win the Golden Boot on two separate occasions after finishing as the tournament's leading scorer in 2026.

The Real Madrid superstar struck 10 goals and supplied four assists, narrowly finishing ahead of Messi in a captivating race for the competition's top scorer award.

Having also claimed the Golden Boot in Qatar four years earlier, Mbappe ended the tournament with an astonishing 22 World Cup goals, making him the leading scorer in the competition's history.

3) Rodri - Spain

© Iconsport / Niyi Fote/ZUMA Press Wire

Rodri silenced any lingering doubters by adding the one major honour missing from his glittering collection as he guided Spain to World Cup glory.

Already a Ballon d'Or winner, European champion, Nations League winner, four-time Premier League champion and Champions League winner, the Spanish midfielder completed one of football's most decorated CVs by lifting the biggest prize of them all.

The 30-year-old's outstanding performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award, while he also became just the fourth men's player to win the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and Ballon d'Or, joining Gerd Muller, Franz Beckenbauer and Zinedine Zidane in an exclusive club.

4) Jude Bellingham - England

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England produced arguably their finest World Cup campaign since 1966, eventually bowing out to Argentina in the semi-finals after a hard-fought 2-1 defeat.

Jude Bellingham was the driving force behind the Three Lions' memorable run, contributing seven goals and one assist, while his all-round displays underlined why he is regarded as one of the world's finest midfielders.

The Real Madrid star scored twice in England's thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico before following it up with another brace in the 2-1 success against Norway, delivering on the biggest stage when his country needed him most.

5) Michael Olise - France

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After a sensational 2025-26 campaign with Bayern Munich, Michael Olise arrived at the World Cup brimming with confidence and carried that form seamlessly onto the international stage.

The French playmaker became the creative heartbeat of Didier Deschamps's side, finishing the tournament with a competition-high seven assists - three more than the next-best provider, Martin Odegaard.

His subdued display in the semi-final defeat to Spain was the only blemish on an otherwise outstanding campaign that firmly established him among the tournament's elite performers.

6) Erling Haaland - Norway

© Iconsport / SUSA

Making his long-awaited World Cup debut, Erling Haaland showcased exactly why he is regarded as one of the world's most feared centre-forwards.

The Norway striker finished with seven goals, combining his trademark physical dominance with ruthless finishing to torment defences throughout the tournament.

His standout performance came in the memorable 2-1 victory over Brazil, where he struck twice to eliminate one of the pre-tournament favourites, and given his age, there is every reason to believe many more World Cup goals will follow.

7) Pau Cubarsi - Spain

© Iconsport / Lev Radin/SUSA

Pau Cubarsi was a deserving recipient of the Young Player of the Tournament award after playing a pivotal role in Spain's historic defensive campaign.

La Roja conceded just once in eight matches to register the best defensive record in World Cup history, with the teenage centre-back emerging as the cornerstone of that remarkable achievement.

Still only 19, the Barcelona defender displayed exceptional composure, positioning and maturity throughout the tournament, reinforcing his growing reputation as Europe's brightest young defender.

8) Harry Kane - England

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Fresh from a remarkable 61-goal season for Bayern Munich, Harry Kane carried his prolific form into the World Cup, scoring six times for England.

The Three Lions captain made an emphatic start with a brace against Croatia before repeating the feat in the Round of 32 victory over DR Congo.

Although he was unable to find the net against Norway and Argentina in the closing stages of the tournament, Kane remained instrumental to England's run to the semi-finals through his leadership, movement and all-round attacking play.

9) Pedro Porro - Spain

© Iconsport / Abaca

Spain's defensive solidity was the foundation of their World Cup triumph, and Pedro Porro was a key figure in one of the tournament's most formidable backlines.

The right-back opened his account in the 3-0 Round of 32 victory over Austria before delivering one of his finest displays in the 2-0 semi-final win against France, where he also found the back of the net.

Porro rounded off a memorable tournament with another assured performance in the final against Argentina, playing his part as Spain secured football's biggest prize.

10) Ousmane Dembele - France

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Alongside Olise and Mbappe, 2025 Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele spearheaded one of the tournament's most devastating attacks.

The France forward opened his World Cup account in a 3-0 victory over Iraq before stealing the headlines with a brilliant hat-trick against Norway in the knockout stages.

Dembele also produced a stunning strike in the quarter-final win over Morocco before adding another goal against England in the third-place playoff, capping an excellent tournament despite France missing out on the final.