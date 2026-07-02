Spain 3-0 Austria: La Roja's solid defensive unit could help them secure World Cup glory this summer

By Matt Law | 02 Jul 2026 21:58 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 22:01

Spain booked their spot in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Austria in California on Thursday.

Mikel Oyarzabal sent La Roja ahead in the 36th minute of the contest, before Pedro Porro made it 2-0 in the 66th minute, and Austria simply had no response.

There was even time for Oyarzabal to make it three in the latter stages.

In Lamine Yamal, Spain have an attacking superstar, but Luis de la Fuente's side have not conceded a single goal at this summer's World Cup.

In truth, Austria hardly threatened, with Spain incredibly comfortable from a defensive point of view, and La Roja have an excellent foundation to build from in this tournament.

Spain 3-0 Austria: What just happened?

Mikel Oyarzabal is the first Spanish player to score a World Cup knockout stage goal since Andres Iniesta in the 2010 final! ?? pic.twitter.com/tTsfDF3BGD — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 2, 2026

In truth, there was not a single period during the match when Austria looked as if they would be the team to advance to the last-16 stage of the competition.

Spain were smarter, quicker and more dynamic, with the difference in class apparent.

It took until the 36th minute for the deadlock to be broken, with Oyarzabal finding a smart finish, before Porro's header doubled the advantage; Oyarzabal's second of the contest then arrived in the latter stages.

Spain deserve their spot in the last-16 stage of the competition, with La Roja now waiting to learn whether it will be Portugal or Croatia in the next round.

Spain 3-0 Austria: The big talking point

We are a rock defensively! Sometimes we defend with attitude more than organisation, but we are a rock. No goals conceded, no chances conceded.



And we know the way we move the ball, with a better Rodri, with Lamine with an extra gear, we will score. What a solid performance. We… — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) July 2, 2026

Much has been made of France's attack, which is simply sensational, and it would be fair to say that Spain's chances of success this summer have been played down of late.

However, La Roja look incredibly solid from a defensive point of view.

Unai Simon is an outstanding goalkeeper, while Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte were both dominant against Austria - the pair have been all tournament.

Spain's number one Simon actually now has the record for the longest time without conceding at a World Cup, breaking Walter Zenga's long-standing record.

Marc Cucurella is showing why Real Madrid were so keen to sign him this summer, while Rodri and Pedri are performing excellent roles in the middle of midfield.

Rodri at his best is a delight to watch, and this was a dominant performance from the Manchester City midfielder, which will stand Spain in good stead.

It is still zero goals conceded at the 2026 World Cup for the European champions.

Spain 3-0 Austria: The bigger picture

??? ???????? | Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (29) now has the RECORD for the most minutes without conceding a goal in the World Cup. 520+ minutes and counting. ? pic.twitter.com/sCzizcFdqB — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 2, 2026

Of course, there will be tougher tests ahead.

Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Austria all lack quality in the final third of the field, so Spain's defensive record this summer must be looked at in context.

That said, the shape of the team has been so impressive, and it had been questioned before the tournament whether Spain were defensively good enough to enjoy success this summer.

Spain have serious talent in the final third of the field, with Yamal and Oyarzabal in particular having excellent tournaments; Alex Baena's recent form has also been strong.

However, if Spain are to win the 2026 World Cup, they simply have to be defensively solid, especially with tests to potentially come against Portugal and France.