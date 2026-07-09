Spain vs. Belgium: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 09 Jul 2026 13:11 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 13:13

Spain and Belgium will meet in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.

Belgium beat USA 4-1 to breeze into the final eight of the competition, while Spain recorded a 1-0 victory over European rivals Portugal last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Spain vs. Belgium kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Friday.

Where is Spain vs. Belgium being played?

The World Cup fixture between Spain and Belgium is being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA.

SoFi Stadium is the home of NFL outfits Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

How to watch Spain vs. Belgium in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One - every match at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Spain and Belgium?

Spain and Belgium will lock horns for a spot in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, where either France or Morocco will be waiting.

Pre-tournament, Spain were seen as one of the favourites for the trophy, so there has been pressure on Luis de la Fuente's side to perform this summer.

La Roja are still yet to concede a single goal, and they have overcome Austria and Portugal in the knockout rounds of this summer's competition.

Belgium, meanwhile, have been a surprise package, beating Senegal and USA to secure their position in the final eight of the tournament.

Spain won the World Cup back in 2010, while Belgium are bidding to lift the famous trophy for the first time.

> Our full preview of Spain vs. Belgium can be viewed here