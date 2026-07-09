France vs. Morocco: Three reasons why the Atlas Lions can exact revenge on France in the quarter-finals

By Axel Clody | 09 Jul 2026 13:06 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 13:11

France versus Morocco is almost certainly the most anticipated quarter-final of the 2026 World Cup.

On one side, a France team widely regarded as the strongest nation in the tournament. On the other, a Morocco side who have impressed throughout the competition and appear to have definitively stepped up to a new level.

Three years on from the semi-final defeat in Qatar, the Atlas Lions have the opportunity to settle that score. And there are several compelling reasons to believe in the upset.

Morocco's relentless momentum under Ouahbi

© Iconsport / Antonio Ojeda / ZUMA Press Wire

Since Mohamed Ouahbi took charge, Morocco have found a new gear entirely.

Still unbeaten under the Belgian-Moroccan manager, the Atlas Lions have gone ten matches without defeat, with seven wins and three draws.

In a matter of months, Ouahbi has navigated the delicate task of succeeding Walid Regragui with impressive ease, preserving the foundations that made Morocco strong while stamping his own identity on the team.

The 4-2-3-1 with Ismael Saibari — who is suspended for this fixture — as a false nine has functioned superbly. Ayyoub Bouaddi has integrated with striking naturalness, Issa Diop has fully redeemed himself following past controversy, and several newer faces including Karim El Mourabet and Gessime Yassine have adapted quickly and made genuine impacts off the bench.

Above all, Morocco are playing attractive football. The Atlas Lions enjoy building from the back, rotating positions, attacking, but they have also shown the capacity to dig in when required, as they demonstrated against Canada.

The elimination of the Netherlands followed by a commanding 3-0 win against the Canadians sent a clear message to the rest of the tournament: this team now plays like a genuine title contender.

Morocco have considerably less to lose

© Iconsport / Felipe Mondino / Sipa USA

This may be their greatest advantage.

If the Atlas Lions fall, they will exit with their heads held high against the tournament favourite. No one will be able to call it a failure.

A victory, on the other hand, would change the entire narrative of their World Cup. Eliminating France would open the door to something extraordinary.

The weight of expectation rests firmly on the French. Morocco can play with freedom, unburdened by the pressure that typically accompanies the major European nations at a tournament of this scale.

The heroes of 2022 are still here

© Iconsport / SPI / Icon Sport

This quarter-final will inevitably stir memories.

Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi were all present for that semi-final defeat against France in Qatar.

That experience is invaluable. They know what a fixture of this magnitude feels like, they know several key figures in the French setup personally, and they also know that they looked France in the eye for long stretches of that match three years ago.

They return to this duel with greater maturity, an even more cohesive collective and the deep conviction that Morocco now belongs permanently among world football's elite nations.

This generation no longer needs to prove it can compete with the best. On Thursday, it will attempt to prove that it can beat them too.