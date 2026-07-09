Man United pre-season fixtures: Schedule, how to watch and kickoff times

By Matt Law | 09 Jul 2026 15:43 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 15:46

Manchester United will be aiming to build on a positive 2025-26 campaign when they take to the field in the new season, which begins in August.

The Red Devils finished third in last season's Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League, and Michael Carrick's excellent work at the helm has seen him secure the managerial job on a full-time basis.

This will not be a normal pre-season due to the 2026 World Cup, but Man United are due to play six friendlies to prepare for the new campaign.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about their 2026-27 pre-season.

Who are Man United playing in pre-season?

Man United's preparations for the 2026-27 campaign will begin on July 18 in Helsinki, when they take on Championship outfit Wrexham.

Six days later, the Red Devils will face Rosenborg in Trondheim, before taking on Atletico Madrid in Stockholm on August 1.

Carrick's team will face European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg on August 8, before their final two pre-season friendlies against Leeds United (Dublin) and AC Milan (Wroclaw), so there are some excellent matches on the cards.

The Snapdragon Cup will be up for grabs in the game with Atletico.

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox said at the time: “Following the announcement of our match against Leeds United in Dublin, we’re excited to confirm four more pre-season fixtures in the Nordics.

"We’re delighted to be playing in some fantastic cities, against opponents who will provide a strong test for us.

"We have the best fans in the world, and this schedule gives us a great opportunity to connect with our supporters across Europe. We’re really looking forward to getting out there and putting in the hard work ahead of a big season."

Man United 2026-27 pre-season schedule July 18: Man United vs. Wrexham (4pm | Olympic Stadium, Helsinki) July 24: Rosenborg vs. Man United (5pm | Lerkendal Stadium, Trondheim) August 1: Man United vs. Atletico Madrid (2pm | Strawberry Arena, Stockholm) August 8: Man United vs. PSG (4pm | Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg) August 12: Man United vs. Leeds United (7.30pm | Croke Park, Dublin) August 15: Man United vs. AC Milan (1pm | Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw)

How can I watch Man United's pre-season fixtures?

All of Man United's pre-season matches will be available to watch on MUTV.

MUTV can be purchased for £29.99 per year.

Who will play for Man United in pre-season?

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United will not be able to call upon their players who are or have been at the 2026 World Cup until the latter stages of pre-season.

Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Tyler Fletcher (Scotland), Altay Bayindir (Turkey) are no longer playing in the tournament.

However, Man United are represented by Kobbie Mainoo (England), Senne Lammens (Belgium), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) and Marcus Rashford (England) in the quarter-finals.

Manuel Ugarte represented Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup but suffered a severe knee injury which will rule him out for a significant amount of time.

Man United will have a number of recognisable first-team stars available for the start of pre-season, though, including Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee.

Harry Amass, Shea Lacey, Tyler Fredricson, Jack Fletcher and Toby Collyer are among the youngsters to have joined up with the squad for the start of pre-season.

Potential new signings Andrey Santos and Ederson could also be involved providing that deals for both players go through in the near future.