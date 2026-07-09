Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'make contact' over deal for Erling Haaland teammate

By Matt Law | 09 Jul 2026 09:34 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 09:36

Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with Julian Ryerson's representatives to discuss a possible move for the Borussia Dortmund defender this summer.

Ryerson is currently representing Norway at the 2026 World Cup, with the 28-year-old making three appearances at the competition.

The full-back entered the summer competition off the back of a strong season at Dortmund, providing 18 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Ryerson has a contract with BVB until the summer of 2028, but there has recently been speculation surrounding his future.

According to BILD, Man United have been in touch with Ryerson's representatives to discuss a possible switch to Old Trafford this summer.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Man United 'make contact' over Ryerson transfer

The report claims that Dortmund would consider offers in the region of £26m, but Man United are likely to face intense competition for his signature.

Ryerson arrived at Dortmund from Union Berlin in January 2023, and he has represented his current team on 143 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering 24 assists.

The Norway international mainly plays on the right but is also capable of featuring on the left, while he featured as a centre-back for Dortmund in the early stages of last season.

Man United's current focus is on boosting their midfield, but the club are also expected to sign a new full-back before the end of the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Passion2Press

Man United 'planning' full-back addition this summer

As it stands, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw are the senior full-backs at Old Trafford, with Diego Leon and Harry Amass regarded as players for the future.

Patrick Dorgu was signed as a left-back but has made a much bigger impression further forward, and it is understood that Man United head coach Michael Carrick now views the Denmark international as an option in a wide area.

Man United have, as of July 9, started pre-season training, with Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw among those to join up with the squad.

The Red Devils will play their first friendly of the summer against Wrexham on July 18.

Ryerson, meanwhile, will be aiming to help Norway overcome England in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.