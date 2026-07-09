Manchester City transfer news: 'He loves Real Madrid and does not hide it' — Former Haaland's boss convinced will join Los Blancos

By Axel Clody | 09 Jul 2026 09:49

Erling Haaland is the joint top scorer of the 2026 World Cup with seven goals and the man who ended Brazil's campaign in the round of 16.

He is also, as he prepares to enter his fifth season at Manchester City, one of the most persistent transfer stories in world football, and his links to Real Madrid have only intensified during the tournament.

The speculation around Haaland's future has grown against a backdrop of significant change at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's departure and the sale of Bernardo Silva have brought to a close an era at the club, prompting legitimate questions about whether the Norwegian striker might eventually follow them through the exit.

With Real Madrid simultaneously in transition — a turbulent presidential election following another title-less season — Haaland's name was inevitably drawn into the frame at the Bernabeu.

Presidential challenger Enrique Riquelme, who was defeated by Florentino Perez, went as far as to promise he would sign Haaland if elected.

'He loves Real Madrid and does not hide it'

© Iconsport / Ulrik Pedersen / ZUMA Press Wire

Speaking to AS, Borussia Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke, who worked closely with Haaland during his formative years at the club, was unusually candid on the subject.

'He loves Real Madrid and does not hide it,' Watzke said. 'I think he will play there in two or three years, but not any sooner. He has not committed himself to anyone, just as his father has said.'

The comments carry a degree of authority. Watzke knows Haaland well, and his confidence in the outcome — even as he makes clear this summer is not the right moment, was notable.

Speaking to DAZN ahead of the Norway versus Brazil match, Haaland's father Alf-Inge was characteristically careful on the subject — but did not slam any doors shut.

'I do not want to talk too much about options at other clubs,' he said. 'He is happy at City, he has a long contract. But every player wants to play for Real Madrid.'

A story that goes back to Haaland's teenage years

© Iconsport / PA Images

The links between Haaland and Real Madrid are not a recent development. According to AS, Real Madrid were already monitoring him when he was 17 years old, only for RB Salzburg to sign him for around £7m.

His reputation at Valdebebas has never faded since. The club is said to have followed his progress from the moment he first emerged at Molde as a 16-year-old.

Haaland is contracted to Manchester City until 2034 in what is understood to be the club's most lucrative deal, stretching across eight seasons. The agreement also reportedly includes an assurance that the squad will be built around him. City have consistently denied reports of any release clause in the contract.

For now, the Etihad holds all the cards, and Haaland himself shows no sign of agitating for a move. But as Watzke makes plain, the story is not over.