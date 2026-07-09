Barcelona transfer news: Lamine Yamal urges La Liga champions to sign "top player" this summer

By Matt Law | 09 Jul 2026 09:09 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 09:11

Lamine Yamal has branded Julian Alvarez "a top player" and said that he would be "very happy" to play alongside the Argentina international at Barcelona.

Alvarez's future at Atletico Madrid is currently the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona determined to sign him during this summer's transfer window, following the departure of experienced striker Robert Lewandowski.

Atletico suggested earlier this summer that interested clubs would have to pay the attacker's release clause of €500m (£432m) in order to stand a chance of signing him, while making a direct dig at both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, the Argentine has since revealed that he wants to leave Atletico.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Yamal urges Barcelona to sign Alvarez this summer

"I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide," Alvarez told ESPN during the 2026 World Cup.

"I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atletico] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."

Alvarez scored 20 goals and registered nine assists in 49 appearances for Atletico during the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, in total, the 26-year-old has a record of 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 appearances for Atletico since arriving from Manchester City in August 2024.

© Iconsport

Alvarez is Barcelona's top attacking target this summer

Barcelona superstar Yamal has said that Alvarez would be welcomed "with open arms".

“Everyone knows he’s a top player, the sort everyone wants to play with. I’ve said it before: we’re welcoming him with open arms, and if he comes, we’ll all be very happy," Yamal told Mundo Deportivo.

“I think he’s a player who fits in really well with Barca’s style. I’ve no idea what the situation is, but I hope it works out.”

Alvarez is currently representing his country at the 2026 World Cup, and there is a chance that he will go head-to-head with Spain's Yamal in the final of the competition.

Harry Kane has also been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, but the expectation is that the England captain will sign a new contract at Bayern Munich.