Julian Alvarez transfer latest: Atletico Madrid launch brutal response to Real Madrid's £129m offer

By Matt Law | 10 Jun 2026 08:57 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 08:59

Atletico Madrid have mocked bitter rivals Real Madrid after Los Blancos had a transfer bid for Julian Alvarez rejected by the Red and Whites.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid released a statement revealing that the club had been unsuccessful in a €150m (£129m) transfer offer for Alvarez.

Florentino Perez has been re-elected as Real Madrid president until 2030 and has promised to bring a superstar attacker to Bernabeu during this summer's transfer window.

Alvarez has emerged as their leading target, but a substantial offer for the Argentina international from the capital giants has been turned down by Atletico.

Real Madrid's statement read: "Real Madrid announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of €150m to Atletico Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julian Alvarez.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid fail with opening bid for Alvarez

"After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Atletico Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player's release clause." Alvarez's release clause is €500m (£432m), and Atletico have now mocked Real Madrid for the statement that was issued.

"Official statement with our clarifications regarding the official statement from our neighbours @realmadrid: 1. They cut out the part of the Pope's video where he said he was an Atleti fan too," Atletico posted on their official X account.

"2. You must have confused education with gratitude, but to leave no doubt: we don't thank you for anything. 3. We neither study nor consider any offer for Julian. 4. How could we not get along, when you make us laugh even more than @FCBarcelona_es does.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos / Icon Sport

Atletico launch strong response to Real Madrid's Alvarez offer

"P.S. Taking advantage of the good relationship with your new president, let's see if you stop "stealing" players from our Academy. Thanks a lot, @realmadrid!"

Atletico had also earlier placed five laughing fave emojis on Real Madrid's X post.

Alvarez is a World Cup winner, and he has impressed since arriving at Atletico from Manchester City in 2024, scoring 49 goals and registering 17 assists in 106 appearances in all competitions.

During the 2025-26 campaign, the forward managed 20 goals and nine assists in 49 matches for Atletico, who reached the final of the Copa del Rey and semi-finals of the Champions League.