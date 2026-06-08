Real Madrid transfer news: Julian Alvarez's agent responds to Los Blancos speculation as Florentino Perez is re-elected as president

By Matt Law | 08 Jun 2026 18:34 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 18:36

Julian Alvarez's agent Fernando Hidalgo has denied that Real Madrid have been in touch over a blockbuster move for the Atletico Madrid attacker this summer.

Alvarez's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona thought to be keen to sign the Argentina international this summer, while reports of late have claimed that Real Madrid are also planning a major move for the Argentina international.

However, Hidalgo has denied suggestions that Real Madrid have been in contact over a potential deal for the World Cup winner in the upcoming market.

"We have no information on the matter and no one has contacted us about it," Hidalgo told Mundo Deportivo.

Florentino Perez has been re-elected as Real Madrid president, and the 79-year-old has promised to make a major attacking signing this summer.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Alvarez's agent plays down Real Madrid transfer talk

"I have some news for you," he told Spanish TV show Horizonte. "On Tuesday or so, I'm going to make an offer to a major Champions League club for a great player. It would be the largest transfer fee Real Madrid has ever paid in its history."

Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Michael Olise have been linked with Real Madrid, in addition to Manchester City pair Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland, but Perez has insisted that his transfer target is not from that list.

"Olise is a great player but it's not Olise," Perez added. "It's not Doku either. We're going to make a significant offer, at least around €150m (£130m).

"He needs to be a player from midfield who can go forward. And it's not Haaland. The player is not from the Premier League. And the first thing we'll do is talk to the club.

"It's a signing meant to generate excitement because that's what it's all about, generating excitement."

© Iconsport / Zuma

Is Alvarez the mystery player wanted by Perez?

There has been no confirmation regarding the identify of the mystery player, and a recent report claimed that it could be Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The 25-year-old helped PSG win a second Champions League title during the 2025-26 campaign, and he is regarded as one of the best attacking talents in world football.

Alvarez is a World Cup winner, and he has excelled since arriving at Atletico from Manchester City in the summer of 2024, scoring 49 goals and registering 17 assists in 106 appearances.

During the 2025-26 campaign, the forward managed 20 goals and nine assists in 49 matches for Atletico, and he is one of the best attacking talents in the world.

A big-money transfer could occur this summer, and it would be a spectacular deal if Real Madrid secured his signature from their capital rivals.