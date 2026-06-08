Man United transfer news: Red Devils lining up 'shock' summer move for 'unsettled' Chelsea star

By Matt Law | 08 Jun 2026 18:14 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 18:16

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a shock move for Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella during this summer's transfer window.

A disastrous 2025-26 Premier League season saw Chelsea finish 10th in the table, with the Blues therefore set to be absent from Europe during the 2026-27 campaign.

Cucurella's future has recently been the subject of much speculation, with a number of major clubs believed to be interested in signing the 27-year-old this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Cucurella has already told Chelsea that he wants to leave this summer, and a deal could be done for a transfer fee in the region of £43m.

The report claims that Cucurella's first-choice destination this summer is Barcelona, and the Catalan outfit are interested in a transfer.

© Imago / News Images

Man United 'considering' summer move for Cucurella

However, Hansi Flick's side will have to move on a left-back for a deal to become possible, with Alejandro Balde's future currently the subject of much speculation.

Cucurella is not believed to be rushing a decision on his future, with the defender focusing on representing Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

However, it is understood that Man United are ready to battle for the left-back's signature in what would be one of the deals of the summer.

Luke Shaw had an impressive 2025-26 campaign for the Red Devils, but the 20-time English champions want to add another left-back to their squad in the upcoming market.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are also said to be keeping a close eye on the situation, with Cucurella potentially having his pick of a number of major clubs.

© Imago / News Images

Would Cucurella be a good signing for Man United?

Cucurella is a proven Premier League performer, making 150 appearances in the competition, with 115 of those outings coming for Chelsea.

The 23-time Spain international has scored seven goals and registered 12 assists in England's top flight, while his overall record for Chelsea is nine goals and 13 assists in 163 appearances.

Cucurella was one of Chelsea's best performers during a tough 2025-26 season for the Blues, making 50 appearances last term, scoring once and providing four assists.

Man United want to add a left-back this summer, and a move for Cucurella makes a lot of sense considering his qualities, especially if a deal could be done for what would be a bargain £43m.