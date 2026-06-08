Portugal vs. Nigeria: Predicted XI for Roberto Martinez's side in pre-World Cup friendly

By Matt Law | 08 Jun 2026 17:23 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 17:25

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez is set to make wholesale changes to his starting side for Wednesday's international friendly with Nigeria.

This match will represent Portugal's final outing ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and the national team have received a major boost with the returns of four key players.

Indeed, Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos have now linked up with the Portugal squad following their involvement in the Champions League final.

Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Pedro Neto and Goncalo Guedes could potentially be involved from the first whistle, as Martinez prepares to make changes from the team that took to the field for the first whistle against Chile last time out.

Diogo Costa should also be back between the sticks, while Rafael Leao is available despite being sent off in the 2-1 win over Chile.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the opening 45 minutes of the team's last match but could be given a rest for the first whistle on Wednesday night.

Bernardo Silva played in a deeper area against Chile but is likely to be back in a wide area here, while Goncalo Ramos' involvement is expected to come off the bench.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Bernardo, Guedes, Neto