Man City transfer news: £76m star 'high on' Real Madrid list but Arsenal may receive boost

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Jun 2026 20:16

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has reportedly emerged as one of Real Madrid's leading defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos have developed a reputation for capitalising on contract situations in recent years, and they recently moved swiftly to secure Ibrahima Konate after the Frenchman left Liverpool upon the expiry of his deal.

Despite strengthening their backline, Madrid are believed to be keen on adding another elite defender, with Jose Mourinho reportedly eager to further reinforce his squad before the new campaign begins.

Real Madrid eye move for Josko Gvardiol?

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have recently discussed defensive reinforcements internally, with Gvardiol ranking highly among their preferred options.

The Croatia international has also been linked with Bayern Munich in recent months, but Romano has indicated that a move to the Bundesliga champions was never considered particularly realistic.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig, Gvardiol has developed into one of Manchester City's most influential players, combining defensive authority with the versatility to operate at both centre-back and left-back.

The 24-year-old has repeatedly spoken of his happiness in Manchester, while City are reportedly working on a new contract that would reward him with a significant salary increase.

As a result, any potential deal would be extremely difficult to complete, and City would likely demand a fee in excess of €90m (£76m) before even considering negotiations.

Potential boost for Arsenal?

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Madrid's admiration for Gvardiol could have wider implications elsewhere in the Premier League, particularly for Arsenal.

The Spanish giants have previously been linked with Riccardo Calafiori, another left-footed defender capable of operating both centrally and on the flank, but Romano has suggested that interest in the Italian has not advanced.

Calafiori remains an important figure in Mikel Arteta's plans, and Arsenal would have little incentive to entertain offers for one of their most versatile defenders.

With negotiations for the Italian likely to prove complicated and expensive, Madrid may ultimately decide that pursuing Gvardiol represents the more attractive option, a scenario that would come as welcome news to Arsenal supporters.