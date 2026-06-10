France 2026 World Cup preview: Squad, fixtures and prediction | Can Deschamps leave on a high by steering favourites to glory again?

While France have flitted between sublime excellence and sheer embarrassment at World Cups over the past 30 years, no nation can match their record of reaching four of the last seven finals, while winning twice.
The last two of those deciders both involved Didier Deschamps as manager: a 4-2 win over Croatia in 2018, then the epic penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in Doha four years later.
Deschamps will step down at the end of this tournament, having confirmed in January that his 14-year tenure will finish, so this summer also serves as his fond farewell.
Now a well-oiled machine, there was previously always a story around Les Bleus at a World Cup, whether they were threatening to win the whole thing or embroiled in a crisis of their own making.
Following the 2002 group-stage collapse as defending champions and their 2010 player strike, French fortunes have substantially improved and they will be among the favourites in North America.
However, France were drawn in Group I alongside Senegal, Norway and rank outsiders Iraq, which means a slow start to the tournament could prove costly.
France 2026 World Cup group and fixtures
Opta's power rankings rate Group I as the tournament's toughest by average FIFA ranking; while France are clear favourites to advance in first place, finishing second would remove their 'bracket protection'.
Without a top-seed placing, Les Bleus could draw a seeded opponent such as Germany as soon as the last 16.
Of course, Senegal beat France 1-0 at the 2002 finals' opening game, sparking a group-stage exit that saw the reigning champions leave without winning or even scoring a goal.
The historically intertwined nations have not met at a World Cup since that fateful day in Seoul, but Senegal may fancy their chances on this occasion: ranked 14th by FIFA, they are surely the strongest African side despite being stripped of their AFCON title.
Norway are ranked lower, at 25th in the world, but they carry an exceptional threat in the unmistakable shape of Erling Haaland, whose goal record makes him dangerous against anyone.
A potential duel between between Haaland and the French Konate-Saliba defensive partnership on June 26 should be well worth watching.
Without doubt, Iraq are the weakest side in the group. Now set for just their second World Cup, having also appeared in 1986, France will expect to claim maximum points from the teams' meeting in Philadelphia on June 22.
France: Group I fixtures2026 World Cup
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Venue
|Tuesday, June 16
|France vs Senegal
|8:00pm
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Monday, June 22
|France vs Iraq
|10:00pm
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Friday, June 26
|Norway vs France
|8:00pm
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
France's possible road to the final
FIFA's seeding system places France in the opposite half of the bracket from England, meaning the two cannot meet before the final if both win their respective groups. Spain or Argentina would be the earliest France can face another top seed at the semi-final stage, provided all four top seeds also finish first in their groups.
The best-case route from Group I takes France through a last-32 game against a third-placed qualifier, before facing a tough last-16 tie against Germany.
Next up could be a quarter-final against Morocco, and a semi against Spain in Atlanta; then, the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.
However, finishing second in Group I would surrender that bracket protection and open a more demanding path from the last 32 onward.
Trailing in third - not unthinkable, given the relative strength of Norway and Senegal - carries the additional risk of early elimination if France do not rank among the best eight of 12 third-placed teams.
France's possible road to the finalFinal: July 19, MetLife Stadium
Norway
32
3rd-place
16
(most likely)
vs Morocco
Argentina
New Jersey
France 2026 World Cup squad
Deschamps named his 26-man squad on May 15, having deliberated over perhaps the deepest and widest pool of talent throughout global football.
There is genuine depth across every position from a final selection that spans seven different leagues, including eight Ligue 1 players, five PSG representatives and seven men from the Premier League.
Significant absentees included Eduardo Camavinga, who had a difficult season at Real Madrid; Randal Kolo Muani, whose loan move to Tottenham failed to pay off; and Hugo Ekitike, who missed out with a long-term Achilles injury.
Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser and Maghnes Akliouche of Monaco were notable inclusions, with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta getting the nod as back-up striker behind Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram.
As ever, competition for starting places will lead to intense interest and debate, and Deschamps must try to integrate both star man Mbappe and last year's Ballon D'Or winner Ousmane Dembele.
France 2026 World Cup predicted starting XI
The formation expected is a 4-2-3-1, with Aurelien Tchouameni and either Manu Kone or Adrien Rabiot forming a double pivot behind Desire Doue, Dembele and the simply unstoppable Michael Olise.
Despite preferring to operate from the left, captain Mbappe usually leads the line as a lone striker, but it will be a flexible attacking lineup.
The back four generally sees Jules Kounde at right-back and Dayot Upamecano or Ibrahima Konate alongside William Saliba in the centre, with Lucas Digne slight favourite over the Hernandez brothers at left-back.
Dembele often operates in the creative central role he has increasingly filled at club level, though twinkle-toed right-winger Olise interchanges with the PSG star.
Desire Doue brings energy and movement on the left, where clubmate Bradley Barcola offers an alternative way to add width and penetration.
France 2026 World Cup squad depth
Forward depth is where France have an advantage over every other team at this tournament, even if Brazil boast a talented but top-heavy squad.
Nine attackers of international calibre give Deschamps the option to rest and rotate, with Dembele, Olise, Doue and Barcola being supplemented by Manchester City maverick Rayan Cherki and Akliouche.
Thuram provides cover for Mbappe, with his physical presence and ability to hold the ball giving France a different outlet when their skipper runs out of steam. Meanwhile, Mateta offers a more direct aerial option from the bench when a late goal is needed.
Deschamps prefers a 4-2-3-1 shape, built around a midfield double pivot, where veteran N'Golo Kante and rising star Warren Zaire-Emery provide capable cover.
Both Theo and Lucas Hernandez can play on the left side of the back four or at centre-back, but only injury will see any change between the posts.
Risser and Brice Samba are set to warm the bench as AC Milan captain Mike Maignan extends his reign as undisputed French number one.
France
- Striker
- Mbappe
- Thuram
- Mateta
- Left attacking midfielder
- Doue
- Barcola
- Akliouche
- Central attacking midfielder
- Dembele
- Cherki
- Zaire-Emery
- Right attacking midfielder
- Olise
- Barcola
- Cherki
- Defensive midfielder
- Tchouameni
- Kante
- Kone
- Defensive midfielder
- Rabiot
- Zaire-Emery
- Kone
- Left-back
- T. Hernandez
- Digne
- L. Hernandez
- Centre-back
- Upamecano
- Konate
- L. Hernandez
- Centre-back
- Saliba
- Konate
- Right-back
- Kounde
- Gusto
- Lacroix
- Goalkeeper
- Maignan
- Samba
- Risser
Didier Deschamps: manager profile
Appointed France manager back in July 2012, taking over from Laurent Blanc, Deschamps had already become his nation's longest-serving official coach before confirming that this tournament would be his last.
While less stellar, his prior career produced tangible results at every stop: he took Monaco to the 2004 Champions League final, guided Juventus back to Serie A after the Calciopoli scandal in 2006-07, then delivered Marseille's first Ligue 1 title in 18 years.
His record as France manager reads four major final appearances so far: the 2018 World Cup; the 2021 UEFA Nations League; plus runner-up finishes at Euro 2016 and Qatar 2022 - the latter was widely regarded as the greatest World Cup final ever played.
Deschamps had already won France '98 and Euro 2000 as Les Bleus captain, placing him in the exclusive company of just three people to lift the World Cup both as a player and a manager, alongside Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer.
He enters this year's tournament with 14 wins from 19 World Cup matches, three short of the all-time managerial record held by West Germany legend Helmut Schon.
Though his tactical approach has favoured defensive solidity over expansive attacking play - drawing the ire of many critics - he has produced more major final appearances than any other European national coach over the past decade.
Didier Deschamps: France record
July 2012 to present (all games)
Kylian Mbappe: France's star player
At the age of 27, Mbappe has racked up 56 goals from 98 France appearances, leaving him one behind Olivier Giroud's all-time national record before arriving at this World Cup.
The most prolific active scorer, with 12 World Cup goals from two previous tournaments, he already sits joint-sixth on the competition's all-time list.
His four strikes at Russia 2018 - while still a teenager - included one in the final win over Croatia, before he became the first man since Geoff Hurst to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final at Qatar 2022.
Not always at his brilliant best during the 2025-26 club season, the Real Madrid striker still registered 25 goals in La Liga to claim the Pichichi award, plus a competition-high 15 in the Champions League.
Now, both Giroud's all-time scoring record and the World Cup mark of 16 goals held by Miroslav Klose are potentially achievable within the upcoming weeks.
Deschamps may use his main man sparingly to start, as a thigh problem has been the source of concern entering the tournament - but captain Mbappe will surely play through the pain to serve his country.
Kylian MbappeReal Madrid • Striker • Age 27
Key players to watch
Ousmane Dembele enters this World Cup as the Ballon d'Or holder, having scored 35 goals and provided 14 assists across all competitions for PSG in 2024-25. Albeit not quite as influential this season, he has since secured a second consecutive Champions League title, and his ability to operate as a wide forward, a false nine or a second striker gives Deschamps plenty of tactical options.
William Saliba is Les Bleus' defensive cornerstone, combining aerial authority and composure on the ball; the Arsenal defender's direct confrontation with Haaland on June 26 could be the defining individual contest of Group I.
Warren Zaire-Emery is just 20 years old and already a two-time European champion with PSG. The most dynamic midfielder Deschamps can call upon from the bench, club boss Luis Enrique has also deployed him as an inverted right-back.
Michael Olise enjoyed a breakout campaign with Bayern Munich, and his combination of direct running, dazzling dribbling and ruthless finishing could take France all the way. When opponents press high and leave space in behind, the silky winger can be utterly unstoppable. A recent hat-trick against Northern Ireland showed he is still in peak form.
Aurelien Tchouameni's presence is integral to France's defensive structure: his ability to screen the back four, win the ball in transition and carry it forward is essential to Deschamps' plans. The discipline he brings to the base of the midfield allows others to take risks higher up the pitch.
France 2026 World Cup strengths and weaknesses
France recent form under Didier Deschamps
Results across a dozen games before the tournament show nine wins, one draw and two losses, with an autumn qualifying campaign producing no defeats and 16 goals.
Les Bleus' losses - a 5-4 defeat to Spain in last year's Nations League semi-final and the recent friendly reverse to Ivory Coast - share a common thread. In both cases, France conceded from set-piece situations and were punished for pressing high without adequate cover.
A pair of March friendly wins over Brazil in Foxborough and Colombia in Landover were useful barometers of their attacking capacity against serious opposition, with Mbappe finding the net both times.
Combinations across the forward line gave France a pattern of play that looked more fluid than anything produced in qualifying, providing a perfect template for this summer.
France form: Last 12 games under Deschamps
France World Cup record
France have appeared at 16 World Cups since the inaugural tournament in 1930, winning twice.
First, on home soil in 1998 - where Zinedine Zidane scored two headers and Emmanuel Petit added a third goal in their 3-0 final win over Brazil - then eight years ago in Russia, where a 4-2 victory over Croatia saw Deschamps create more history.
Though they ultimately fell short, the 2022 campaign in Qatar may have been the most dramatic yet, with Mbappe becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since 1966 before Argentina won 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.
France: World Cup record1930 to present
|Year
|Host
|Result
|P
|GF
|GA
|Notable
|1930
|Uruguay
|Group stage
|3
|4
|3
|Beat Mexico 4-1 in first-ever WC match
|1934
|Italy
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1938
|France
|Quarterfinals
|2
|4
|4
|Lost to Italy 3-1 as hosts
|1950
|Brazil
|Withdrew
|n/a
|1954
|Switzerland
|Group stage
|3
|5
|6
|Eliminated in group
|1958
|Sweden
|Third place
|6
|23
|15
|Fontaine's 13 goals, all-time record
|1962
|Chile
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1966
|England
|Group stage
|3
|2
|5
|Eliminated in group
|1970
|Mexico
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1974
|West Germany
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1978
|Argentina
|Group stage
|3
|5
|5
|Eliminated in group
|1982
|Spain
|Fourth place
|7
|6
|5
|Lost SF to W Germany on pens (Seville)
|1986
|Mexico
|Third place
|7
|12
|9
|Platini era; beat Belgium 4-2 for bronze
|1990
|Italy
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1994
|USA
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1998
|France
|Winners
|7
|15
|2
|Zidane brace in 3-0 final win over Brazil
|2002
|Japan / S.Korea
|Group stage
|3
|0
|3
|Defending champions, no goals scored
|2006
|Germany
|Runners-up
|7
|9
|6
|Zidane red card in final (lost on pens to Italy)
|2010
|South Africa
|Group stage
|3
|1
|4
|Player mutiny; eliminated in group
|2014
|Brazil
|Quarterfinals
|5
|10
|5
|Lost to Germany 1-0 in QF
|2018
|Russia
|Winners
|7
|14
|6
|Beat Croatia 4-2 in final; Mbappe scored
|2022
|Qatar
|Runners-up
|7
|16
|8
|Lost final to Argentina on pens; Mbappe hat-trick
|2026
|USA / Canada / Mexico
|TBD
|June 16 to July 19, 2026
How France qualified for the 2026 World Cup
France serenely qualified from UEFA Group D, dropping just two points from six games and posting a goal difference of plus 12. Deschamps' side only conceded four goals across the campaign to finish above Ukraine, Iceland and Azerbaijan.
A 2-0 away win over Ukraine set the tone, before a 4-0 home victory against the same opponents in November mathematically secured first place with one round remaining.
The only points that went astray came in a shock draw against Iceland, where Les Bleus struggled to cope with a difficult pitch and determined home pressing.
As expected, Mbappe was their leading scorer en route to North America, setting up another assault on the World Cup golden boot.
France World Cup qualifying key resultsW5 D1 L0
|September 5, 2025
|Ukraine vs France (A)
|0-2
|September 9, 2025
|France vs Iceland (H)
|2-1
|October 10, 2025
|France vs Azerbaijan (H)
|3-0
|October 13, 2025
|Iceland vs France (A)
|2-2
|November 13, 2025
|France vs Ukraine (H) (qualification secured)
|4-0
|November 16, 2025
|Azerbaijan vs France (A)
|1-3
France 2026 World Cup prediction
France will advance from Group I, even if African heavyweights Senegal or Nordic dark horses Norway top the group instead.
A potential last-16 tie against Germany would be the first serious examination, but Les Bleus are unbeaten in five meetings with their old rivals since losing a quarter-final clash at Brazil 2014.
Then, a semi-final against Spain or Argentina might lie in wait. Finally, a crunch contest versus England or another top contender could decide who lifts the trophy.
While that remains hypothetical, this French squad certainly has the individual quality to come out on top, and Deschamps has sufficient nous and major-tournament experience to justify confidence in his management.
Mbappe gives France a match-winner capable of deciding any game in their favour, and his multi-talented support cast offer endless possibilities - so anything short of the semis would feel like failure.