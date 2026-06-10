France 2026 World Cup preview: Squad, fixtures and prediction | Can Deschamps leave on a high by steering favourites to glory again?

By Jonathan O'Shea | 10 Jun 2026 20:15

At a Glance Manager: Didier Deschamps: appointed July 2012, stepping down after this tournament Fixtures: Senegal (June 16, New Jersey), Iraq (June 22, Philadelphia) and Norway (June 26, Foxborough) Qualifying record: P6 W5 D1 L0, GF 16 GA 4 (UEFA Group D) Star player: Kylian Mbappe: 56 goals in 98 France caps; 42 goals across all competitions for Real Madrid in 2025-26 Our prediction: Finalists, with proven title credentials

While France have flitted between sublime excellence and sheer embarrassment at World Cups over the past 30 years, no nation can match their record of reaching four of the last seven finals, while winning twice.

The last two of those deciders both involved Didier Deschamps as manager: a 4-2 win over Croatia in 2018, then the epic penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in Doha four years later.

Deschamps will step down at the end of this tournament, having confirmed in January that his 14-year tenure will finish, so this summer also serves as his fond farewell.

Now a well-oiled machine, there was previously always a story around Les Bleus at a World Cup, whether they were threatening to win the whole thing or embroiled in a crisis of their own making.

Following the 2002 group-stage collapse as defending champions and their 2010 player strike, French fortunes have substantially improved and they will be among the favourites in North America.

However, France were drawn in Group I alongside Senegal, Norway and rank outsiders Iraq, which means a slow start to the tournament could prove costly.

France 2026 World Cup group and fixtures

© Imago

Opta's power rankings rate Group I as the tournament's toughest by average FIFA ranking; while France are clear favourites to advance in first place, finishing second would remove their 'bracket protection'.

Without a top-seed placing, Les Bleus could draw a seeded opponent such as Germany as soon as the last 16.

Of course, Senegal beat France 1-0 at the 2002 finals' opening game, sparking a group-stage exit that saw the reigning champions leave without winning or even scoring a goal.

The historically intertwined nations have not met at a World Cup since that fateful day in Seoul, but Senegal may fancy their chances on this occasion: ranked 14th by FIFA, they are surely the strongest African side despite being stripped of their AFCON title.

Norway are ranked lower, at 25th in the world, but they carry an exceptional threat in the unmistakable shape of Erling Haaland, whose goal record makes him dangerous against anyone.

A potential duel between between Haaland and the French Konate-Saliba defensive partnership on June 26 should be well worth watching.

Without doubt, Iraq are the weakest side in the group. Now set for just their second World Cup, having also appeared in 1986, France will expect to claim maximum points from the teams' meeting in Philadelphia on June 22.

France: Group I fixtures 2026 World Cup Date Match Time (BST) Venue Tuesday, June 16 France vs Senegal 8:00pm MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Monday, June 22 France vs Iraq 10:00pm Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Friday, June 26 Norway vs France 8:00pm Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

France's possible road to the final

FIFA's seeding system places France in the opposite half of the bracket from England, meaning the two cannot meet before the final if both win their respective groups. Spain or Argentina would be the earliest France can face another top seed at the semi-final stage, provided all four top seeds also finish first in their groups.

The best-case route from Group I takes France through a last-32 game against a third-placed qualifier, before facing a tough last-16 tie against Germany.

Next up could be a quarter-final against Morocco, and a semi against Spain in Atlanta; then, the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

However, finishing second in Group I would surrender that bracket protection and open a more demanding path from the last 32 onward.

Trailing in third - not unthinkable, given the relative strength of Norway and Senegal - carries the additional risk of early elimination if France do not rank among the best eight of 12 third-placed teams.

France's possible road to the final Final: July 19, MetLife Stadium Group Group Stage Senegal, Iraq,

Norway R of

32 Round of 32 vs best

3rd-place Last

16 Last 16 Germany

(most likely) QF Quarter-final most likely

vs Morocco SF Semi-final Spain or

Argentina Final Final July 19

New Jersey Best case Win Group I, beat a third-placed side in the last 32, face Germany in the last 16 and Morocco in the quarter-final. Then, meet Spain or Argentina in an Atlanta semi-final before facing down England in the final on July 19. Worst case Finish second in Group I and lose bracket protection, facing tougher opponents from the last 32 on. Finishing third could even risk group-stage elimination. Fourth? Time to pack your bags.

France 2026 World Cup squad

© Imago / HMB-Media

Deschamps named his 26-man squad on May 15, having deliberated over perhaps the deepest and widest pool of talent throughout global football.

There is genuine depth across every position from a final selection that spans seven different leagues, including eight Ligue 1 players, five PSG representatives and seven men from the Premier League.

Significant absentees included Eduardo Camavinga, who had a difficult season at Real Madrid; Randal Kolo Muani, whose loan move to Tottenham failed to pay off; and Hugo Ekitike, who missed out with a long-term Achilles injury.

Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser and Maghnes Akliouche of Monaco were notable inclusions, with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta getting the nod as back-up striker behind Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram.

As ever, competition for starting places will lead to intense interest and debate, and Deschamps must try to integrate both star man Mbappe and last year's Ballon D'Or winner Ousmane Dembele.

France: official 2026 World Cup squad Announced May 15 Goalkeepers (3) Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Rennes), Robin Risser (Lens) Defenders (9) Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) Midfielders (5) Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), N'Golo Kante (Fenerbahce), Manu Kone (Roma) Forwards (9) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

France 2026 World Cup predicted starting XI

The formation expected is a 4-2-3-1, with Aurelien Tchouameni and either Manu Kone or Adrien Rabiot forming a double pivot behind Desire Doue, Dembele and the simply unstoppable Michael Olise.

Despite preferring to operate from the left, captain Mbappe usually leads the line as a lone striker, but it will be a flexible attacking lineup.

The back four generally sees Jules Kounde at right-back and Dayot Upamecano or Ibrahima Konate alongside William Saliba in the centre, with Lucas Digne slight favourite over the Hernandez brothers at left-back.

Dembele often operates in the creative central role he has increasingly filled at club level, though twinkle-toed right-winger Olise interchanges with the PSG star.

Desire Doue brings energy and movement on the left, where clubmate Bradley Barcola offers an alternative way to add width and penetration.

Predicted starting XI France 4-2-3-1 Mbappe Doue Dembele Olise Tchouameni Rabiot T.Hernandez Upamecano Saliba Kounde Maignan ST Mbappe AMR Olise AMC Dembele AML Doue DMC Tchouameni DMC Rabiot LB T. Hernandez CB Upamecano CB Saliba RB Kounde GK Maignan

France 2026 World Cup squad depth

Forward depth is where France have an advantage over every other team at this tournament, even if Brazil boast a talented but top-heavy squad.

Nine attackers of international calibre give Deschamps the option to rest and rotate, with Dembele, Olise, Doue and Barcola being supplemented by Manchester City maverick Rayan Cherki and Akliouche.

Thuram provides cover for Mbappe, with his physical presence and ability to hold the ball giving France a different outlet when their skipper runs out of steam. Meanwhile, Mateta offers a more direct aerial option from the bench when a late goal is needed.

Deschamps prefers a 4-2-3-1 shape, built around a midfield double pivot, where veteran N'Golo Kante and rising star Warren Zaire-Emery provide capable cover.

Both Theo and Lucas Hernandez can play on the left side of the back four or at centre-back, but only injury will see any change between the posts.

Risser and Brice Samba are set to warm the bench as AC Milan captain Mike Maignan extends his reign as undisputed French number one.

Squad depth chart France Mbappe Thuram Mateta Doue Barcola Akliouche Dembele Cherki Z-Emery Olise Barcola Cherki Tchouameni Kante Kone Rabiot Z-Emery Kone T.Hernandez Digne L.Hernandez Upamecano Konate L.Hernandez Saliba Konate Kounde Gusto Lacroix Maignan Samba Risser Striker Mbappe Thuram Mateta Left attacking midfielder Doue Barcola Akliouche Central attacking midfielder Dembele Cherki Zaire-Emery Right attacking midfielder Olise Barcola Cherki Defensive midfielder Tchouameni Kante Kone Defensive midfielder Rabiot Zaire-Emery Kone Left-back T. Hernandez Digne L. Hernandez Centre-back Upamecano Konate L. Hernandez Centre-back Saliba Konate Right-back Kounde Gusto Lacroix Goalkeeper Maignan Samba Risser

Didier Deschamps: manager profile

© Imago

Appointed France manager back in July 2012, taking over from Laurent Blanc, Deschamps had already become his nation's longest-serving official coach before confirming that this tournament would be his last.

While less stellar, his prior career produced tangible results at every stop: he took Monaco to the 2004 Champions League final, guided Juventus back to Serie A after the Calciopoli scandal in 2006-07, then delivered Marseille's first Ligue 1 title in 18 years.

His record as France manager reads four major final appearances so far: the 2018 World Cup; the 2021 UEFA Nations League; plus runner-up finishes at Euro 2016 and Qatar 2022 - the latter was widely regarded as the greatest World Cup final ever played.

Deschamps had already won France '98 and Euro 2000 as Les Bleus captain, placing him in the exclusive company of just three people to lift the World Cup both as a player and a manager, alongside Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer.

He enters this year's tournament with 14 wins from 19 World Cup matches, three short of the all-time managerial record held by West Germany legend Helmut Schon.

Though his tactical approach has favoured defensive solidity over expansive attacking play - drawing the ire of many critics - he has produced more major final appearances than any other European national coach over the past decade.

Didier Deschamps: France record July 2012 to present (all games) 178 games 178 Played 115 Won 32 Drawn 31 Lost 65% Win rate

Kylian Mbappe: France's star player

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

At the age of 27, Mbappe has racked up 56 goals from 98 France appearances, leaving him one behind Olivier Giroud's all-time national record before arriving at this World Cup.

The most prolific active scorer, with 12 World Cup goals from two previous tournaments, he already sits joint-sixth on the competition's all-time list.

His four strikes at Russia 2018 - while still a teenager - included one in the final win over Croatia, before he became the first man since Geoff Hurst to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final at Qatar 2022.

Not always at his brilliant best during the 2025-26 club season, the Real Madrid striker still registered 25 goals in La Liga to claim the Pichichi award, plus a competition-high 15 in the Champions League.

Now, both Giroud's all-time scoring record and the World Cup mark of 16 goals held by Miroslav Klose are potentially achievable within the upcoming weeks.

Deschamps may use his main man sparingly to start, as a thigh problem has been the source of concern entering the tournament - but captain Mbappe will surely play through the pain to serve his country.

Star Player Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid • Striker • Age 27 Captain 56 France goals 98 France caps 12 World Cup goals 25 La Liga goals 25/26 15 CL goals 25/26 42 All comps 25/26

Key players to watch

© Iconsport

Ousmane Dembele enters this World Cup as the Ballon d'Or holder, having scored 35 goals and provided 14 assists across all competitions for PSG in 2024-25. Albeit not quite as influential this season, he has since secured a second consecutive Champions League title, and his ability to operate as a wide forward, a false nine or a second striker gives Deschamps plenty of tactical options.

William Saliba is Les Bleus' defensive cornerstone, combining aerial authority and composure on the ball; the Arsenal defender's direct confrontation with Haaland on June 26 could be the defining individual contest of Group I.

Warren Zaire-Emery is just 20 years old and already a two-time European champion with PSG. The most dynamic midfielder Deschamps can call upon from the bench, club boss Luis Enrique has also deployed him as an inverted right-back.

Michael Olise enjoyed a breakout campaign with Bayern Munich, and his combination of direct running, dazzling dribbling and ruthless finishing could take France all the way. When opponents press high and leave space in behind, the silky winger can be utterly unstoppable. A recent hat-trick against Northern Ireland showed he is still in peak form.

Aurelien Tchouameni's presence is integral to France's defensive structure: his ability to screen the back four, win the ball in transition and carry it forward is essential to Deschamps' plans. The discipline he brings to the base of the midfield allows others to take risks higher up the pitch.

France 2026 World Cup strengths and weaknesses

France: strengths and weaknesses Strengths Forward depth: Nine attackers of genuine international quality give Deschamps a rotation policy no other manager can match, with Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Doue and Cherki each capable of starting a major knockout game Mbappe's form: His 42-goal 2025-26 season at Real Madrid, including 15 Champions League goals as the competition's outright top scorer, confirm him as the most dangerous individual at this tournament Seeding advantage: Winning Group I theoretically keeps England off France's path until the final and limits Spain or Argentina to a semi-final encounter at the earliest - provided all four top seeds also top their groups Centre-back quality: The Konate-Saliba partnership combines Champions League final experience with the physical and technical qualities needed to handle direct threats from both Haaland and Senegal's forward line Tournament pedigree: France have reached at least the semi-finals at each of the last four World Cups, and their knockout record in the competition is the most consistent of any European nation over that period Weaknesses Tactical conservatism: Deschamps' preference for structure over expression has repeatedly left France's forward talent underused at the decisive stage of tournaments Midfield creativity: A Tchouameni and Kone/Rabiot double pivot is defensively solid but relatively limited in terms of creative output when opponents defend deep, and France's reliance on three attacking midfielders to generate their forward play can become predictable against compact low-block defensive setups Mbappe's fitness: A minor thigh concern heading into the tournament adds uncertainty around whether he will carry the full workload from game one; France's attacking threat diminishes considerably without him at full intensity Pre-tournament warning: The 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast on June 4 was France's first warm-up loss since 2010 and confirmed a set-piece vulnerability Penalty record: France lost the 2022 World Cup final on penalties to Argentina, and the 2016 Euro final on spot-kicks to Portugal; no clear first-choice taker beyond Mbappe has emerged, and the psychological weight of those losses has not yet been erased

France recent form under Didier Deschamps

© Imago

Results across a dozen games before the tournament show nine wins, one draw and two losses, with an autumn qualifying campaign producing no defeats and 16 goals.

Les Bleus' losses - a 5-4 defeat to Spain in last year's Nations League semi-final and the recent friendly reverse to Ivory Coast - share a common thread. In both cases, France conceded from set-piece situations and were punished for pressing high without adequate cover.

A pair of March friendly wins over Brazil in Foxborough and Colombia in Landover were useful barometers of their attacking capacity against serious opposition, with Mbappe finding the net both times.

Combinations across the forward line gave France a pattern of play that looked more fluid than anything produced in qualifying, providing a perfect template for this summer.

France form: Last 12 games under Deschamps W L W W W W D W W W W L 9 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 75% Win rate Ukraine (A) 0-2 Germany 0-2 Ukraine (H) 4-0 Brazil 1-2 France

France World Cup record

© Iconsport / Olivier Andrivon

France have appeared at 16 World Cups since the inaugural tournament in 1930, winning twice.

First, on home soil in 1998 - where Zinedine Zidane scored two headers and Emmanuel Petit added a third goal in their 3-0 final win over Brazil - then eight years ago in Russia, where a 4-2 victory over Croatia saw Deschamps create more history.

Though they ultimately fell short, the 2022 campaign in Qatar may have been the most dramatic yet, with Mbappe becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since 1966 before Argentina won 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

France: World Cup record 1930 to present France all-time World Cup results by year, including result, games played and notable detail Year Host Result P GF GA Notable 1930 Uruguay Group stage 3 4 3 Beat Mexico 4-1 in first-ever WC match 1934 Italy Did not qualify n/a 1938 France Quarterfinals 2 4 4 Lost to Italy 3-1 as hosts 1950 Brazil Withdrew n/a 1954 Switzerland Group stage 3 5 6 Eliminated in group 1958 Sweden Third place 6 23 15 Fontaine's 13 goals, all-time record 1962 Chile Did not qualify n/a 1966 England Group stage 3 2 5 Eliminated in group 1970 Mexico Did not qualify n/a 1974 West Germany Did not qualify n/a 1978 Argentina Group stage 3 5 5 Eliminated in group 1982 Spain Fourth place 7 6 5 Lost SF to W Germany on pens (Seville) 1986 Mexico Third place 7 12 9 Platini era; beat Belgium 4-2 for bronze 1990 Italy Did not qualify n/a 1994 USA Did not qualify n/a 1998 France Winners 7 15 2 Zidane brace in 3-0 final win over Brazil 2002 Japan / S.Korea Group stage 3 0 3 Defending champions, no goals scored 2006 Germany Runners-up 7 9 6 Zidane red card in final (lost on pens to Italy) 2010 South Africa Group stage 3 1 4 Player mutiny; eliminated in group 2014 Brazil Quarterfinals 5 10 5 Lost to Germany 1-0 in QF 2018 Russia Winners 7 14 6 Beat Croatia 4-2 in final; Mbappe scored 2022 Qatar Runners-up 7 16 8 Lost final to Argentina on pens; Mbappe hat-trick 2026 USA / Canada / Mexico TBD June 16 to July 19, 2026

How France qualified for the 2026 World Cup

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

France serenely qualified from UEFA Group D, dropping just two points from six games and posting a goal difference of plus 12. Deschamps' side only conceded four goals across the campaign to finish above Ukraine, Iceland and Azerbaijan.

A 2-0 away win over Ukraine set the tone, before a 4-0 home victory against the same opponents in November mathematically secured first place with one round remaining.

The only points that went astray came in a shock draw against Iceland, where Les Bleus struggled to cope with a difficult pitch and determined home pressing.

As expected, Mbappe was their leading scorer en route to North America, setting up another assault on the World Cup golden boot.

France World Cup qualifying key results W5 D1 L0 September 5, 2025 Ukraine vs France (A) 0-2 September 9, 2025 France vs Iceland (H) 2-1 October 10, 2025 France vs Azerbaijan (H) 3-0 October 13, 2025 Iceland vs France (A) 2-2 November 13, 2025 France vs Ukraine (H) (qualification secured) 4-0 November 16, 2025 Azerbaijan vs France (A) 1-3

France 2026 World Cup prediction

© Imago

France will advance from Group I, even if African heavyweights Senegal or Nordic dark horses Norway top the group instead.

A potential last-16 tie against Germany would be the first serious examination, but Les Bleus are unbeaten in five meetings with their old rivals since losing a quarter-final clash at Brazil 2014.

Then, a semi-final against Spain or Argentina might lie in wait. Finally, a crunch contest versus England or another top contender could decide who lifts the trophy.

While that remains hypothetical, this French squad certainly has the individual quality to come out on top, and Deschamps has sufficient nous and major-tournament experience to justify confidence in his management.

Mbappe gives France a match-winner capable of deciding any game in their favour, and his multi-talented support cast offer endless possibilities - so anything short of the semis would feel like failure.

Sports Mole Prediction World Cup Final Incredible squad depth, Mbappe's prowess and Deschamps' tournament record make France a genuine title contender. A place in the New Jersey final, on July 19, is the most likely destination for a side with more than enough quality to reclaim the coveted trophy. Best case: Winners Minimum: Semi-finals Top scorer tip: Kylian Mbappe

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