France 4-6 England: Didier Deschamps's Les Bleus suffer historic first-half barrage in bronze final

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Jul 2026 00:24

France and England locked horns in an unforgettable third-place playoff at the 2026 World Cup in Miami on Saturday.

The long-standing European rivals were both looking to finish their respective campaigns on a positive note after agonising semi-final exits earlier in the week.

However, Didier Deschamps witnessed his defensive line completely capitulate during a catastrophic opening 45 minutes at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Three Lions capitalised on every single defensive error to establish an unprecedented advantage before the half-time whistle blew.

The resulting scoreline left the French national team facing an unwanted record not seen in over half a century of international football.

England humiliate France with record-breaking opening blitz

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

According to Opta, France conceded four goals in the first half of a competitive fixture for the first time in 58 years.

The last time Les Bleus suffered a similar defensive collapse was during a European Championship qualification play-off match against Yugoslavia back in April 1968.

4 - France have conceded four first half goals for the first time since a EURO qualification match against Yugoslavia in April 1968.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/SePSwONNA8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 18, 2026

Declan Rice opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side after just three minutes before Ezri Konsa doubled the English advantage shortly afterwards.

A magnificent brace from Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka completed the historic first-half demolition to leave the former world champions completely shell-shocked.

French fightback falls short in 10-goal thriller

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo / Alamy

Although Deschamps introduced multiple changes at half-time, the damage sustained during the initial period proved too severe to overcome entirely.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe struck twice while Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele also found the net during a spirited second-half revival.

However, England consistently answered the French pressure as Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot before Jude Bellingham added a late sixth.

The spectacular 6-4 victory secured the bronze medal for the Three Lions while condemning France to their most humiliating defensive display in recent tournament history.