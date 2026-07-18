Arsenal receive new William Saliba injury update as 'preferred' recovery method revealed

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jul 2026 17:45

Arsenal and France centre-back William Saliba may not require surgery on his troublesome back injury, fresh reports have claimed.

The 25-year-old went into the 2026 World Cup having been plagued by the issue for months, and fears were raised several weeks ago that Saliba could miss the entire tournament.

Those concerns did not come to fruition, as Saliba formed one half of Didier Deschamps's favoured central pairing alongside Dayot Upamecano, starting six games up to and including the semi-final loss to Spain.

However, Saliba was forced off after just 30 minutes against La Roja, having sparked immediate concern by going down while in possession of the ball with no other players around him.

The defender could apparently be heard saying "my back is gone" as he trudged off the field with medical staff, and Deschamps swiftly ruled him out of Saturday's third-place playoff against England.

Arsenal's William Saliba to avoid surgery on back injury?

© Imago / ZUMA Press

"The injury is problematic," Deschamps told the media at his pre-game press conference. "He's also had tests done, and his injury hasn't worsened. He's had it, unfortunately for him, since March.

"He's managed it and gritted his teeth, but there comes a point where everything depends on the ability to endure the pain. On this occasion, the pain was at a level that was unbearable, unfortunately for him and for us."

Saliba was initially expected to have an operation following the World Cup, which could have ruled him out for the rest of 2026, but according to L'Equipe, the 25-year-old could instead undergo a more conservative course of treatment.

The report claims that a long-term treatment protocol is currently the 'preferred option' for Saliba, although a final decision will be made with Arsenal at the beginning of next week.

The Gunners kick off their pre-season against Girona on August 1 before facing Real Betis (August 5), Borussia Dortmund (August 9) and Como (August 12), although Saliba's participation in all of those games was already in doubt due to France's deep run at the World Cup.

Mikel Arteta's side then face Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16, before beginning their Premier League title defence at home to newly-promoted Coventry City on August 21.

How could Arsenal replace injured William Saliba?

© Imago / Colorsport

Saliba has been plagued by a back injury before, memorably missing the final three months of the 2022-23 season as Arsenal's Premier League title challenge crumbled without him.

Since then, the Frenchman has avoided any more serious injuries - only suffering a few minor ankle, hamstring and toe problems - but a 'long-term treatment protocol' indicates that he might not be ready for the start of the new season.

If so, expect Cristhian Mosquera to start the season alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence, presuming that Jurrien Timber has made a full recovery from a severe groin injury to reclaim his place at right-back.

Ben White, meanwhile, continues to rehabilitate from a serious knee injury, with no timeframe placed on the Englishman's return.