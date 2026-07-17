Arsenal transfer news: Gunners scout two centre-back options as Saliba faces long absence

By Axel Clody | 17 Jul 2026 11:07

Arsenal are urgently exploring the transfer market after William Saliba was diagnosed with a back fracture that could keep him sidelined for approximately five months, with CaughtOffside reporting that Ezri Konsa and Konstantinos Mavropanos are the two leading candidates to provide cover.

Saliba suffered the injury during France's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain on Tuesday, but RMC Sport have revealed that the fracture was in fact sustained during a Premier League match before the tournament began.

The centre-back played through the entire competition with the aid of painkillers and received daily specialist treatment from the French medical staff in the United States, until his back gave way in Atlanta.

The full extent of his absence has not yet been confirmed, but a five-month spell on the sidelines is already being cited by sources close to the situation.

Arsenal identify Konsa as cover options

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are weighing up moves for both Konsa and Mavropanos to address the gap left by Saliba's injury.

Konsa is the higher-profile option. The 28-year-old started seven of England's matches at the World Cup and comes off the back of a full season at Aston Villa, making 48 appearances across all competitions.

'Arsenal rate Ezri Konsa very highly, so he is one to watch,' a source told CaughtOffside. The England international brings Premier League pedigree, durability and the experience of competing across multiple fronts, qualities Arteta will need while navigating a season that could start without his first-choice centre-back partner for William Saliba.

Mavropanos, the more economical alternative

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mavropanos is the more economical alternative. The Greece international made 35 appearances for West Ham last season before the Hammers' relegation to the Championship, and his name has been raised internally at Arsenal.

He is expected to seek a Premier League exit this summer and, with his market value accessible, represents a practical short-term solution.

Whether Arsenal choose to move for one or both of these options will depend on how swiftly the injury timeline becomes clearer — and how urgently Arteta feels he needs defensive cover before the Premier League season begins.