Preview: Monterrey vs Santos Laguna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 17 Jul 2026 08:56

The 2026-27 Liga MX campaign is underway, and Monterrey will begin their season by welcoming Santos Laguna to Estadio BBVA on Sunday.

The hosts enjoyed a stronger campaign last term, finishing fifth in the regular-season standings before reaching the semi-finals of the playoffs, while Santos Laguna ended the campaign in 11th place.

Match preview

Monterrey will be aiming to build on another consistent Liga MX campaign after securing a top-five finish for the second successive season, ending the 2025-26 regular season in fifth place with 31 points from 17 matches, six behind leaders Toluca.

Los Rayados were among the division's most potent attacking sides after scoring 33 goals, although defensive frailties remained a concern, with their tally of 29 goals conceded the highest of any team in the top six.

They overcame Club America 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals before bowing out in the semi-finals, where a 3-3 aggregate draw with Toluca saw the latter progress by virtue of their higher league seeding.

A new era also begins at Estadio BBVA, with former Guadalajara boss Matias Almeyda returning to Mexican football after ending his spell with Sevilla to take charge of the club.

Monterrey have also strengthened their squad during the summer transfer window, recruiting striker Diego Rossi from Columbus Crew and Javier Casillas from Venados FC.

© Imago

Santos Laguna showed encouraging signs of progress in 2025-26 after enduring a dismal 2024-25 campaign, climbing from the foot of the Liga MX table to finish 11th with 20 points from 17 matches.

The Warriors narrowly missed out on a place in the play-in round, ending the regular season just one point behind Pumas UNAM and two adrift of Pachuca.

Their attacking struggles, however, remained evident, with Santos managing only 22 league goals, while they also shipped 28 at the other end and kept just one clean sheet throughout the campaign.

The club have opted for a fresh start ahead of the new season by appointing Portuguese coach Renato Paiva as their new manager.

Paiva arrives with plenty of experience from spells at the likes of Bahia and Toluca, although his appointment carries an element of risk after short-lived stints with Botafogo and Fortaleza last season ended in dismissal.

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Straffon Images

Almeyda will be without defender Carlos Salcedo, who serves a suspension after accumulating yellow cards last season, but the Monterrey boss has no other major selection concerns heading into the opener.

Los Rayados also enjoyed a solid build-up to the new campaign, remaining unbeaten in their two pre-season friendlies, including a 4-1 victory over Cancun in which Lucas Ocampos got on the scoresheet.

The Argentine is expected to start in a front three alongside Uros Durdevic and Luca Orellano, although new signing Diego Rossi will be pushing for his debut.

Santos Laguna won two and lost one of their three pre-season outings, and Paiva is expected to stick with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Lucas Di Yorio should lead the line, with summer arrival Diego Gonzalez likely to join Ezequiel Bullaude and Fran Villalba in the attacking midfield positions.

Paiva has a fully fit squad available for the season opener and could hand fellow new recruit Franco Pardo an immediate debut in central defence.

Monterrey possible starting lineup:

Cardenas; Aguirre, Guzman, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Ambriz, Torres; Orellano, Durdevic, Ocampos

Santos Laguna possible starting lineup:

Acevedo; Perez, Pardo, Orona, Abella; Gruezo, Mariscal; Gonzalez, Bullaude, Villalba; di Yorio

We say: Monterrey 2-0 Santos Laguna

The opening weekend of a new season often brings added excitement and unpredictability, but Monterrey look well placed to begin the campaign on a winning note given their superior quality and impressive home record in this fixture.

The hosts have won each of their last three home meetings with Santos Laguna, although they suffered a 3-0 defeat against them on their away visit.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.