Chelsea news: BlueCo 'agree' £17m deal for starlet linked with Aston Villa, Portuguese giants

By Darren Plant | 17 Jul 2026 09:49

Strasbourg have seemingly beaten the likes of Aston Villa in the race to sign Famalicao defender Ibrahima Ba.

Towards the end of 2025-26, Villa were one of a number of clubs, alongside Porto, Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, who were being linked with an approach for rising star Ba.

Although the centre-back has only made 27 appearances across two years with Famalicao, his performances last season earned the club a surprise fifth-placed finish in Primeira Liga.

That has subsequently led to Strasbourg appointing Famalicao boss Hugo Oliveira as their new head coach.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ba has decided to follow the Portuguese to France.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Strasbourg agree big-money Ba deal

The report alleges that the 21-year-old will be completing a €20m (£17.01m) transfer to Stade de la Meinau.

A medical is already said to have been completed, with Ba penning a long-term contract with Strasbourg.

Such a transfer theoretically has ramifications for fellow BlueCo-owned club Chelsea, with it is now less likely that any of their out-of-favour central defenders will complete a loan switch for regular football.

© Imago

Were Aston Villa competitive in Ba race?

Although Villa need to lower the average age of their central-defensive options, it has become far less of an immediate priority.

A serious knee injury suffered by Amadou Onana, the exit of Youri Tielemans and likely departure of Lucas Digne means that Unai Emery is focused on signing midfielders and a new left-back.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes is expected to make the switch to Villa Park on Friday.

Meanwhile, personal terms have allegedly been agreed with AC Milan left-back Pervis Estupinan.