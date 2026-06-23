Next Strasbourg manager: Gary O'Neil joins Ipswich Town after 27-game France stay

By Darren Plant | 23 Jun 2026 16:37 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 16:38

Ipswich Town have announced that Gary O'Neil has left Strasbourg to become their new manager.

Despite guiding the Tractor Boys to an immediate promotion to the Premier League, Kieran McKenna decided to walk away from his time at Portman Road.

O'Neil was quickly touted as one of the favourites to succeed the Northern Irishman, despite the fact that he only became Strasbourg boss in January.

While there had initially been signs that O'Neil would continue in France, it became apparent in recent days that he was on the brink of a move to East Anglia.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ipswich confirmed that they had appointed the Englishman on a three-year contract.

Gary O'Neil is the new Manager of Ipswich Town Football Club. ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZD6cxicPtO — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) June 23, 2026

Ipswich announce O'Neil appointment

Speaking to the club's website, O'Neil said: "It is an honour to be appointed Manager of this great football club.

"I have followed the progress the club has made over the last few years closely and to now have the opportunity to lead Ipswich Town in the Premier League is something I am hugely excited by.

“There is a strong vision and ambition at this club and I am fully aware of the responsibility that brings, given how much it means to its supporters and to the community of Ipswich and Suffolk.

“We all know the challenge ahead as we prepare for the season together and I’m excited to meet everyone and get to work.”

© Imago / PsnewZ

Is O'Neil a positive appointment for Ipswich?

In his short managerial career, the 43-year-old has two Premier League survivals with Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers on his record.

His stint with Strasbourg was mixed. A return of 13 wins and six draws from 27 matches is a solid return, but his team also lost a Conference League semi-final to Rayo Vallecano and Coupe de France semi-final at home to lowly Nice.

The margins are small when assessing O'Neil's time in France, but he is now onto his fourth job with just 44 wins from 127 matches on his record.

Ipswich and O'Neil will likely see his as a long-term appointment, regardless of whether they survive in the top flight.

O'Neil has also been linked with higher-profile clubs, so Ipswich will view attracting the former Norwich City midfielder to their club as a coup.