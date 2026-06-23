Chelsea transfer news: Como star 'appreciated' by Blues amid Trevoh Chalobah speculation

By Darren Plant | 23 Jun 2026 16:13

Chelsea have reportedly kept Como defender Jacobo Ramon on their list of summer defensive targets.

Xabi Alonso is currently deliberating over who will be his central-back options for the 2026-27 campaign, one which does not involve European football.

At this point in time, only Levi Colwill and Josh Acheampong are viewed as untouchables, while it was suggested earlier this week that a plan is in place for Mamadou Sarr.

Trevoh Chalobah is also attracting interest from Italy, with Como said to be considering whether to make an approach for the England World Cup representative.

Nevertheless, according to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, Chelsea may also be willing to move for one of Como's current stars.

© Imago / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Chelsea still interested in Ramon?

Jacobs claims that Chelsea officials 'still appreciate' the profile of Ramon, who made 32 appearances in Serie A last season.

Como conceded just 29 goals in Italy' top flight in 2025-26, by far the best defensive record in the division.

Ramon, who is just 21 years of age, was allowed to leave Real Madrid to gain regular time, in a deal worth just over £2m.

However, Real Madrid possess a number of buy-back clauses for the two-cap Spain Under-21 international.

From Chelsea's perspective, they are said to value the physical profile of Ramon, who is 1.96m tall.

Chelsea desperately lack physically-imposing players and acquiring them for next season's squad, preferably with Premier League experience, is essential.

© Iconsport / SPI

Are Chelsea still keen on Lacroix?

The report suggests that Chelsea remain as admirers for Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix.

At this point in time, Crystal Palace have no interest in selling the France international, but the suggestion is that Chelsea are yet to make a bid thus far.