Leeds United transfer news: Whites make major Pascal Struijk 'decision' amid exit speculation

By Carter White | 23 Jun 2026 16:06

Leeds United have reportedly decided the conditions on which they will allow the departure of Pascal Struijk this summer.

The 26-year-old has spent the past eight seasons at Elland Road but is approaching a critical crossroads during his time in Yorkshire, with the defender's current contract expiring at the end of next campaign.

As a result, Daniel Farke's men have commenced the process of preparing for a Struijk-less future at Leeds, with the Whites targeting a number of centre-back signings ahead of the summer window.

There is also supposedly ambition to bolster Leeds' squad at the top end of the pitch with the capture of former Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt, however, it is understood that Atletico Madrid and Roma are the current frontrunners for the German.

Since making the switch from the youth ranks of Ajax in January 2018, Struijk has featured in 198 matches for the Elland Road club, scoring on 14 occasions and helping the side to a pair of Championship titles (2020, 2025).

© Imago

Leeds to sanction Struijk departure?

According to Football Insider, Leeds have devised their strategy surrounding in-demand defender Struijk ahead of the summer transfer window - and the stance is likely to upset those of a Whites persuasion.

The report states that Farke's side will be willing to sanction the permanent exit of the Dutchman if the club are able to bring in a number of centre-back replacements before the start of the new season.

Leeds are supposedly unprepared to stand in the way of Struijk should he wish to depart this summer, a sign of the brilliant relationship between the Premier League club and a longstanding servant.

The 26-year-old is fast approaching the final year of his contract which expires in 2027, and although the Whites are open to handing the defender a new deal, it is believed that negotiations have stalled.

As a result, an exit in the summer of 2026 is appearing more likely for Struijk, whose senior professional career has been exclusively played at Leeds following his 2018 switch from the Netherlands.

© Imago / News Images

Struijk suitors vanishing

At the end of the 2025-26 season, Struijk was heavily linked with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur, but it appears as if the Premier League strugglers have moved on from their fascination with the Dutchman.

Spurs have acted swiftly to bring Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marco Senesi to North London, significantly bolstering Roberto De Zerbi's defensive options ahead of the new season.

It is unlikely that Tottenham will also swoop for Struijk, meaning that the Leeds centre-back's list of potential suitors has shrunk - music to the ears of his supporters in the stands of Elland Road.