Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'pushing hard' to sign Portuguese defender amid Pascal Struijk fears

By Carter White | 16 Jun 2026 14:38

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Portuguese defender Diogo Leite during the summer transfer window.

The Whites have already completed a piece of key squad housekeeping after the conclusion of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, in which they finished a comfortable 14th place in the standings.

Committing his future to the Elland Road club until the summer of 2030, Ethan Ampadu recently signed a new-and-improved deal with Leeds, who are looking to break into the top half of the division next term.

The Whites are supposedly targeting improvements at the back this summer, with Championship-bound centre-back Ladislav Krejci admired by those at Leeds as Wolverhampton Wanderers prepare for the second tier.

The Czech Republic international found the net during their opening World Cup match in Mexico on Friday morning, however, South Korea still managed a 2-1 victory and maximum Group A points.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Leeds pushing hard for defender Leite?

According to transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Leeds have highlighted Portuguese defender Leite as a potential arrival at Elland Road during the summer transfer window ahead of the crucial 2026-27 season.

After the expiration of his contract at Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin, the 27-year-old is a free agent and is being courted by a number of clubs from around the world of football before the new club term.

Firstly, it is understood that a PIF-backed Saudi Pro League side are keen on securing the services of Leite, who has never featured for the senior team of Portugal despite making the squad for a Euro 2024 qualifier.

However, staying in the European ecosystem remains a distinct possibility for the centre-back, with Premier League challengers Leeds and Turkish giants Besiktas pushing hard for the ex-Porto man.

It is believed that competition for the signature of Leite is growing, with both Leeds and Besiktas 'actively exploring' a potential move for the defender who is searching for a new employer this summer.

© Imago

Leeds address Struijk fears

The Elland Road future of star defender Pascal Struijk is unclear, with the Dutchman admired by a number of Premier League rivals, including Champions League-bound Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

As a result, Leeds need to be proactive during the early stages of the summer to ensure that they have an adequate replacement for Struijk should he depart West Yorkshire ahead of the new campaign.

After four solid campaigns in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin, Leite is approaching his theoretical prime and could be a strong centre-back option for Daniel Farke's side in the 2026-27 term.