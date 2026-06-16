Portugal vs. DR Congo: Can Cristiano Ronaldo end nine-match major tournament scoring drought?

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jun 2026 13:39

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make a sixth World Cup appearance in North America as Portugal begin their bid to reign supreme on the global stage.

However, there are question marks surrounding one of the greatest players to grace the sport, with some observers unsure how much of an impact the 41-year-old will have for the 2016 European champions.

That line of thinking stems from Ronaldo’s diminished physical attributes, which have undeniably been scrutinised since the legendary forward left Real Madrid in 2018.

Still, Ronaldo has compensated for those physical limitations by excelling in the penalty area, using his outstanding finishing and clever movement in the Positions of Maximum Opportunity (POMO) to bolster his goalscoring numbers.

As he enters his sixth World Cup having scored 143 times for Portugal in 228 caps, it is striking that, from the outside at least, uncertainty surrounds his place in the side.

However, those question marks are not without cause, given Ronaldo’s recent inability to find the back of the net in a major tournament.

For context, the Portugal captain last scored at a major tournament against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, while his most recent open-play goal in such a competition came against Germany at Euro 2020, held in 2021, in June 2021.

Here, Sports Mole revisits every match in Ronaldo’s major tournament scoring drought before Portugal face Congo DR on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's goal drought: When last did Portugal forward score at major tournament?

© Iconsport / Newspix

Ronaldo has not found the net at a major tournament since a group-stage game against Ghana at Qatar 2022, when his penalty put Portugal 1-0 up in the 65th minute before a thrilling final half-hour produced five goals.

Since then, the forward has played nine matches across the World Cup and European Championship without scoring, although it has not been for want of trying.

RONALDO VS. URUGUAY Ronaldo’s performance against Uruguay will probably be remembered for his attempts to claim what appeared to be Bruno Fernandes’s goal. The playmaker’s cross went in without a touch, but Ronaldo believed the ball grazed him on its way past Sergio Rochet in the Uruguay goal. Although Portugal won 2-0, Ronaldo rarely looked like scoring, with all three of his attempts coming from outside the penalty area and two of them being blocked.

RONALDO VS. SOUTH KOREA Ronaldo and former Portugal boss Fernando Santos fell out after the Euro 2016-winning manager replaced his captain shortly after the hour mark with the score at 1-1 against the Asian nation. Unlike in his outing against Uruguay, the forward missed a clear-cut chance just before the break, accounting for one of his two attempts in the game.

RONALDO VS. SWITZERLAND Dropped for the round-of-16 clash with Switzerland, Portugal swept the Swiss aside 6-1, with replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist. Ronaldo was introduced after 73 minutes and managed one attempt in his 17-minute cameo, a free-kick that was blocked.

RONALDO VS. MOROCCO While the quarter-final is remembered for Morocco making history as the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, Ronaldo was again confined to a role on the bench. With Portugal trailing to Youssef En-Nesyri’s 42nd-minute header, Santos introduced the legendary forward for midfielder Ruben Neves after 51 minutes. However, Ronaldo did not attempt a shot until the first minute of second-half stoppage time, when Bono saved his effort. An emotional Ronaldo departed shortly after the final whistle, his World Cup dream over without an open-play goal.

Ronaldo’s drought at the Euros

© Iconsport / ANP

Aiming to put World Cup disappointment behind him, Ronaldo sought redemption under Roberto Martinez at Euro 2024.

However, the Portugal captain failed to score in any of his five appearances and even missed a penalty in one match.

RONALDO VS. CZECHIA Back in Portugal’s XI under Martinez in a 3-4-3, Ronaldo failed to end his major tournament drought against the Czechs despite attempting five shots. The forward’s best chance came just after the half-hour mark, when Jindrich Stanek saved his left-footed effort. However, despite playing 90 minutes, Ronaldo’s final shot came in the 58th minute as Selecao das Quinas overturned a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1, with Francisco Conceicao scoring a 92nd-minute winner.

RONALDO VS. TURKEY Another game ended in disappointment despite Ronaldo having four attempts at goal. While Ronaldo assisted Fernandes in Portugal’s 3-0 win, only one of the forward’s efforts tested Altay Bayindir. Notably, that assist for the 2016 European champions proved to be his only goal contribution at Euro 2024, and the last time the 2016 champions scored from open play.

RONALDO VS. GEORGIA Portugal were stunned 2-0 by Georgia in their final group match, with Ronaldo featuring for 66 minutes before being replaced by Ramos. Only one of the leading goalscorer’s three attempts was on target - a free-kick from 25 yards - while his two efforts from inside the penalty area were both blocked.

RONALDO VS. SLOVENIA In the first of two matches in which Ronaldo failed to score despite playing 90 minutes plus extra time, he attempted eight shots and hit the woodwork. Those 120 minutes will be remembered for the Portugal captain’s failure from 12 yards in the 105th minute, with Jan Oblak saving the former Real Madrid superstar’s penalty. Ronaldo’s blushes were ultimately spared, though, as the two-time UEFA Nations League winners prevailed 3-0 in the eventual shootout, with their captain stepping up first and firing past Oblak after Diogo Costa had saved Josip Ilicic’s spot-kick.

RONALDO VS. FRANCE After overcoming Slovenia in the round of 16, Portugal were denied by France in the last eight, with Martinez’s men undone by Joao Felix’s miss in the shootout. Ronaldo had a 63rd-minute effort from close range saved by Mike Maignan, before squandering an even better chance minutes into extra time. Just as he had done in the shootout against Slovenia, Ronaldo scored from 12 yards against France, who advanced to the last four after a 5-3 victory on penalties.

Will Ronaldo end major tournament goal drought against DR Congo?

© Iconsport / PA Images

While DR Congo are inexperienced at this level, having not played at a World Cup since 1974, when they competed as Zaire, Ronaldo faces a formidable barrier in Houston.

The 41-year-old forward enters the fixture burdened by a nine-match major tournament goal drought, with his last open-play goal coming five years ago and his last of any kind in 2022.

As his physical attributes have declined, the legendary attacker has adapted by operating primarily within the penalty area, relying on intelligent movement inside the box to exploit defensive lapses.

However, Sebastien Desabre has transformed the Leopards into an intensely disciplined and well-structured unit.

Whether deploying a compact 4-1-4-1 or shifting into a robust back three, the DRC defence excel at denying opponents space in central areas.

With Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe shielded by a deep-lying holding midfielder, the Leopards rarely allow teams to dominate or create freely, with the side never losing by more than one goal under Desabre.

To break his barren run, Ronaldo must find a way to outmanoeuvre a deeply entrenched defensive block specifically designed to neutralise the very spaces on which he now depends.