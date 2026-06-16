Portugal vs. DR Congo: Can Cristiano Ronaldo end nine-match major tournament scoring drought?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make a sixth World Cup appearance in North America as Portugal begin their bid to reign supreme on the global stage.
However, there are question marks surrounding one of the greatest players to grace the sport, with some observers unsure how much of an impact the 41-year-old will have for the 2016 European champions.
That line of thinking stems from Ronaldo’s diminished physical attributes, which have undeniably been scrutinised since the legendary forward left Real Madrid in 2018.
Still, Ronaldo has compensated for those physical limitations by excelling in the penalty area, using his outstanding finishing and clever movement in the Positions of Maximum Opportunity (POMO) to bolster his goalscoring numbers.
As he enters his sixth World Cup having scored 143 times for Portugal in 228 caps, it is striking that, from the outside at least, uncertainty surrounds his place in the side.
However, those question marks are not without cause, given Ronaldo’s recent inability to find the back of the net in a major tournament.
For context, the Portugal captain last scored at a major tournament against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, while his most recent open-play goal in such a competition came against Germany at Euro 2020, held in 2021, in June 2021.
Here, Sports Mole revisits every match in Ronaldo’s major tournament scoring drought before Portugal face Congo DR on Wednesday.
Ronaldo's goal drought: When last did Portugal forward score at major tournament?
Ronaldo has not found the net at a major tournament since a group-stage game against Ghana at Qatar 2022, when his penalty put Portugal 1-0 up in the 65th minute before a thrilling final half-hour produced five goals.
Since then, the forward has played nine matches across the World Cup and European Championship without scoring, although it has not been for want of trying.
While DR Congo are inexperienced at this level, having not played at a World Cup since 1974, when they competed as Zaire, Ronaldo faces a formidable barrier in Houston.
The 41-year-old forward enters the fixture burdened by a nine-match major tournament goal drought, with his last open-play goal coming five years ago and his last of any kind in 2022.
As his physical attributes have declined, the legendary attacker has adapted by operating primarily within the penalty area, relying on intelligent movement inside the box to exploit defensive lapses.
However, Sebastien Desabre has transformed the Leopards into an intensely disciplined and well-structured unit.
Whether deploying a compact 4-1-4-1 or shifting into a robust back three, the DRC defence excel at denying opponents space in central areas.
With Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe shielded by a deep-lying holding midfielder, the Leopards rarely allow teams to dominate or create freely, with the side never losing by more than one goal under Desabre.
To break his barren run, Ronaldo must find a way to outmanoeuvre a deeply entrenched defensive block specifically designed to neutralise the very spaces on which he now depends.