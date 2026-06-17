Nice forward Wahi faces match-fixing probe after French police arrest ahead of Ivory Coast's World Cup campaign

By Alexis Pereira | 17 Jun 2026 19:39

Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi has been drawn into a match-fixing investigation at the worst possible time, with The Athletic reporting that the Nice forward was arrested and questioned by police in France less than two weeks before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Focused on Ivory Coast's second group game against Germany on June 20 at BMO Field in Toronto — after the opening 1-0 victory over Ecuador on June 14 — the 23-year-old finds his World Cup preparation overshadowed by a scandal that has now been made public.

Wahi subject of investigation over alleged yellow card manipulation

According to The Athletic, Wahi is the subject of an investigation in France opened at the request of the Ligue de football professionnel (LFP). The inquiry aims to determine whether the Nice forward deliberately provoked a yellow card he received during a 0-0 draw with Metz on May 17, in the 34th round of Ligue 1.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

The Courcouronnes-born forward was booked for a tackle on Sadibou Mane in the 35th minute, two minutes after a similar foul on Bouna Sarr that went unpunished by the referee. The yellow card incident came four days after he had received his call-up to the Ivory Coast squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Wahi arrested and questioned in police custody ahead of tournament

Wahi was arrested by police on May 29, shortly after impressing with a brace in a 4-1 play-off win against Saint-Etienne that secured Nice's survival in the French top flight. He was subsequently held in police custody before being released, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Marseille public prosecutor speaking to The Athletic.

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Coast starting striker Elye Wahi arrested on suspicion of alleged fixing offences just two weeks before World Cup.



The 23-year-old has not been charged but remains subject of an active investigation.https://t.co/nUvcDULuBg — Jacob Whitehead (@jwhitey98) June 17, 2026

'We can confirm that a 23-year-old footballer playing in Ligue 1 was arrested on May 29 as part of an investigation opened by the Marseille public prosecutor into suspected offences of organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling of criminal proceeds and money laundering. He was released after being questioned in police custody. The investigation is ongoing. This footballer does not form part of the France squad participating in the World Cup.'

The Athletic's Jacob Whitehead reported on the investigation, writing that the 23-year-old 'has not been charged but remains subject of an active investigation.'

At present, it remains unclear what impact this controversy will have on the remainder of Wahi's World Cup. Still awaiting his first international goal, the former Lens forward is chasing his first strike in the orange shirt of the Elephants.