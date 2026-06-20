Preview: Shelbourne vs Bohemians - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 23:05

Tolka Park will be the backdrop for a crucial clash in the Irish Premier Division's race for Europe on Monday, when Shelbourne host out-of-form Bohemians.

The Reds could make it 10 games unbeaten this weekend, while Bohs will be desperate to avoid a third defeat on the bounce.

Match preview

Joey O'Brien's Shelbourne come into this game having proven their resilience in recent months, and they are hoping to reduce the gap to the top three.

When the Reds lost 4-3 against Drogheda United on April 24 - their fourth consecutive beating - they were stuck seventh in the table, just two points above the relegation playoff spot.

However, a 2-1 victory over now-third-placed Dundalk on May 1 marked the beginning of a dramatic turnaround has seen Shels rise up to fifth, where they are now only five points short of the European places.

O'Brien's side are without defeat since the start of last month, a stretch of 10 games that featured a pair of particularly impressive triumphs - 1-0 against second-placed St Patrick's Athletic on May 15, and 2-1 against top-of-the-table Shamrock Rovers on June 12.

That being said, Shelbourne drew 2-2 with Drogheda most recently, marking their third stalemate in four matches, and the hosts will be keen to avoid seeing their progress stagnate by dropping more points this weekend.

© Iconsport / Michael P Ryan, Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Alan Reynolds's Bohemians have slipped out of the top three ahead of Saturday's showdown, and they will be aiming to stabilise before their European ambitions are shattered.

On Friday, Bohs were beaten 2-1 in a six-pointer by rivals Dundalk, a result that saw them fall down to fourth place - usurped by that day's victors.

Notably, that loss was Reynolds's third in his last four games, a frustrating spell that has left his team a point shy of Dundalk and four behind second-placed St Pat's having played a match more than both.

Hoping to get back on track this Monday, travelling fans will take heart from the fact that the visitors have won three of their most recent four away trips, scoring 11 times in the process.

On the other hand, the more pessimistic amongst the Bohs' faithful will be concerned that kick off will mark exactly a month since the team have beaten an opponent above the relegation places.

Shelbourne League of Ireland Premier form:

W

W

D

D

W

D

Bohemians League of Ireland Premier form:

W

W

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Simon Gill, Alamy

Shelbourne centre-back Odhran Casey has been out of first-team action since February due to a serious hamstring injury, but he returned to training over the last week and will be reintegrated into the squad soon.

However, Monday's clash will come too soon for the 24-year-old, so expect to see Sam Bone and Patrick Barrett continue at the heart of O'Brien's defence.

Elsewhere, midfielder Kerr McInroy is sidelined with a knee injury, though Will Jarvis and Jonathan Lunney should be on hand to form the Reds' double pivot, while Harry Wood operates in a number 10 role.

As for Bohemians, they have a generally fit squad to choose from, and Reynolds may opt for a back three of Cian Byrne, Patrick Hickey and Sam Todd once again.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Douglas James-Taylor looks set to lead the line, supported by Ross Tierney and Harry Vaughan.

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Speel; Mbeng, Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge; Jarvis, Lunney; Caffrey, Wood, Coote; Odubeko

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Walters; Byrne, Hickey, Todd; Power, Diallo, Devoy, Rooney; Tierney, Vaughan; James-Taylor

We say: Shelbourne 1-1 Bohemians

Shelbourne are in better form than their opponents heading into this week's clash, and are unlikely to be beaten having gone 10 matches without defeat.

However, Shels have drawn three of their last four games, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the better of a desperate Bohemains side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.