Preview: Drogheda United vs Shelbourne - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 17 Jun 2026 10:19

Drogheda United play host to Shelbourne on Friday night looking for the win that they require to ensure that they remain outside of the bottom two in the League of Ireland Premier Division table.

Meanwhile, the visitors to Sullivan & Lambe Park are in fifth place, five points adrift of the European qualification spots.

Match preview

When Drogheda recorded three wins from four matches between April 24 and May 8, they appeared on course to contest the mid-table spots and retain ambitions to secure European qualification.

Instead, only accumulating two points across their following five matches leaves the Drogs sitting just two points above the relegation zone.

Most concerningly for manager Kevin Doherty, Drogheda have faced bottom-placed Waterford on two occasions during that period and picked up just one point.

That has contributed to Drogheda sitting just seven points above last position, a situation not helped by losing 2-0 at second-placed St Patrick's Athletic last time out.

Drogheda have now conceded 10 goals across five games, leaving them with the second-worst defensive record (34 goals conceded in 20 matches) in the division.

In sharp contrast, Shelbourne are one of the form teams in the League of Ireland Premier Division having put together an eight-match unbeaten run.

Four wins and four draws have been posted since May 1, while 11 points have been collected from their last five fixtures.

Joey O'Brien's side have conceded just three goals across their most recent six fixtures, a vast improvement from shipping 24 goals from their opening 14 games of 2026.

Last time out, Shelbourne recorded an eye-catching 2-1 win over leaders Shamrock Rovers, a result that leaves them 11 points adrift of top spot with a game in hand.

Drogheda United League of Ireland Premier form:

W L L D D L

Shelbourne League of Ireland Premier form:

D W W D D W

Team News

© Iconsport

Conor Kane could be selected at left wing-back for Drogheda after Kieran Cruise suffered an injury during the first half versus St Patrick's.

Mark Doyle has netted eight times this campaign, five more than any other Drogheda player. Four of his goals have come in his last seven outings.

Such was the level of performance against Shamrock last time out that O'Brien may name the same Shelbourne XI.

Mipo Odubeko made his first start since February due to injury and delivered the decisive goal. Barring any fitness issues, he should retain his spot down the centre of the attack.

Playmaker Harry Wood contributed both assists against Shamrock, taking him to six goals and seven assists from 20 top-flight appearances for the campaign.

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Talley; Agbaje, Burney, Keeley; Farrell, Brennan, Godden, Kane; O'Brien, Kavanagh; Doyle

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Speel; Mbeng, Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge; Lunney, Chapman; Caffrey, Wood, Kelly; Odubeko

We say: Drogheda United 0-1 Shelbourne

While Shelbourne have struggled for goals of late, they have impressed from a defensive standpoint. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to come through in a competitive match, heaping further pressure on Drogheda who are starting to look like genuine relegation candidates.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.