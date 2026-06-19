World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast face crunch midfield question — will Fae take a chance on Oulai against Germany?

By Alexis Pereira | 19 Jun 2026 21:49

Ivory Coast face what is arguably the most important fixture of their Group E campaign on Saturday, when they take on Germany at World Cup 2026. After edging past Ecuador 1-0 in their opener, Les Elephants are up against a side of an entirely different calibre: a Germany outfit that barely broke sweat in a resounding 7-1 dismantling of Curacao.

While the three points have settled nerves in the Ivory Coast camp, the display was far from perfect. And with one of the tournament's most formidable midfields standing in their way, the question of how Emerse Fae shapes his own engine room deserves careful examination.

An ageing midfield that failed to fully convince

Against Ecuador, Fae opted for a 4-4-2 with Elye Wahi and Nicolas Pepe in attack. Behind them, the Ivory Coast boss sought to strengthen the centre of the pitch by pairing two experienced figures in Franck Kessie (29) and Seko Fofana (31).

© Imago / Paul Terry / Sportimage

On paper, the logic was sound against an Ecuador midfield led by Moises Caicedo. In practice, the results were more mixed.

While Kessie reinforced his standing as the heartbeat of this side, Fofana cut a more hesitant figure. The former Lens man posted an impressive pass completion rate — 33 out of 36, equating to 92 per cent — with a healthy proportion in the opposition half, but his defensive contribution was limited. He won just one of four ground duels, compared to four from seven for his captain. On two occasions, individual errors almost cost his side a goal.

Most telling, however, was the immediate impact of Christ Inao Oulai's introduction during the final quarter of an hour. The reaction on social media was clear: supporters widely praised Kessie while pointing the finger at Fofana as the weak link.

Oulai's case for a starting berth

Already a revelation at the last Africa Cup of Nations, the Trabzonspor midfielder brought energy — five duels contested in 20 minutes, three of them won — alongside mobility and a more direct, vertical approach. His arrival coincided with Ivory Coast's most productive spell and underlined just how well his profile could suit a contest against a Germany side that dominates possession.

With Amad Diallo gradually returning to peak condition and Yan Diomande in sparkling form, Ivory Coast have more attacking solutions than before. That could allow Fae to reconsider the balance of his midfield.

Options available to Fae

One certainty remains: Franck Kessie appears untouchable in the starting lineup.

Around him, several configurations are available. If Fae retains the 4-4-2, Oulai could make a compelling case for a place alongside the captain, given his ability to break lines with the ball at his feet.

© Imago

The alternative would be a return to a 4-3-3, a system that worked particularly well during Ivory Coast's victory over France in pre-tournament preparation. In this shape, Kessie would operate as a holding pivot behind a pairing of Fofana and Oulai — a more balanced trio capable of offering physical presence, creativity and forward momentum in equal measure.

Ibrahim Sangare, who made an impressive cameo against Ecuador, remains a credible option, while Jean Michael Seri and Parfait Guiagon are further down the pecking order but retain the ability to contribute.

Ivory Coast's most effective weapon

Fae could also choose not to change a winning side. But both against France in the warm-up and against Ecuador, it was the Ivory Coast bench that proved decisive.

Facing a Germany side whose style is very different from Ecuador's, the midfield battle will be one of the defining contests of the match. And in that area, Fae has enough options at his disposal to adjust his plan without any loss of quality.