Austria lineup vs. Argentina: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group J game amid Sasa Kalajdzic dilemma

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 22:17

Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic will hope that he is not dropped for his side's World Cup clash with Argentina on Monday.

The forward started against Jordan on Wednesday, but he did not play a minute of the second half after a poor display.

Boss Ralf Rangnick may have been tempted to start replacement Marko Arnautovic, but the veteran is 37 and is better suited as an impact option.

Kalajdzic could be used ahead of a supporting cast that features Romano Schmid, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marcel Sabitzer, the first of whom scored against Jordan.

In the middle of the pitch, RB Leipzig duo Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager can be pencilled into the starting XI once again.

Right-back Stefan Posch suffered a broken jaw in Austria's opener, and though he does not require surgery, it may be safer to use Konrad Laimer in defence.

Austria captain David Alaba will hope that he can protect goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, but he will need help from fellow defenders Philipp Lienhart and Phillipp Mwene.

Austria possible starting lineup:

A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdzic

> Click here to see how Argentina could line up against Austria