Preview: Argentina vs Austria - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 22:05

Lionel Messi will hope to lead Argentina to the knockouts of the 2026 World Cup on Monday, when his side take on Austria at Dallas Stadium.

The Argentinians triumphed 3-0 when they met Algeria on Wednesday, and they come into their next match top of Group J, whereas Austria are second with three points having beaten Jordan 3-1 on June 17.

Match preview

If anyone had doubts about Argentina's ability to win the World Cup again, they were swept aside after Messi scored a remarkable hat-trick to seal victory against Algeria.

The 38-year-old now needs to find the back of the net one more time to break Miroslav Klose's record for most goals at the World Cup (16), though qualification for the knockouts is far more important on Monday.

A win will guarantee progression to the round of 32, though a point will in all likelihood be enough as La Albiceleste would be certain of a top-three finish.

Should Argentina finish first in their group, they would take on the runner-up of Group H in the round of 32, but all four of Saudi Arabia, Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde are currently level on one point.

Lionel Scaloni's side have almost been perfect over their last eight games, with the manager's team winning all of those matches while only failing to keep a clean sheet twice.

They have also now won six, drawn one and lost just one of their past eight competitive outings, while a triumph on Monday would be their eighth consecutive win at the World Cup, as many as they had in their prior 14 fixtures at the tournament.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Austria left it late to get the better of Jordan, and they in fact needed an own goal from Yazan Abu Al-Arab in the 76th minute to give them a 2-1 lead, before Marko Arnautovic netted a penalty in the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Boss Ralf Rangnick will be disappointed that his side were so open defensively when Jordan scored their 50th-minute equaliser, with the left side of his lineup unusually exposed after a poor attempt to press high.

The 67-year-old should still take comfort from the fact Austria have only conceded more than once in one of their last 18 matches, and they have scored at least two goals in four of their six most recent competitive fixtures.

Das Team are on the verge of qualifying for the knockouts of a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1982, and the significance of that achievement would be made greater considering the 2026 edition is the country's first since 1998.

The only previous meeting between the two sides came in 1990, when Austria managed to hold Argentina to a 1-1 stalemate in a friendly.

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Austria World Cup form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Du Yu

Argentina's team selection will be entirely focused on platforming Messi, so expect to see a midfield four stationed behind him featuring Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Thiago Almada.

Gonzalo Montiel could be an option to play at right-back, but considering he is a doubt due to a hamstring issue, it may be better to rest him in favour of Nahuel Molina.

Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez started in central defence against Algeria, and the pair always offer a good mix of aggression and progression.

Austria right-back Stefan Posch is a major doubt due to a broken jaw, and while he does not require surgery, it would be sensible to protect him by using Konrad Laimer in his place.

RB Leipzig teammates Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager will likely retain their spots in the middle of the pitch, and the duo may play behind number 10 Carney Chukwuemeka.

Sasa Kalajdzic led the frontline against Jordan, though he was brought off for Arnautovic at half time, so he will need to improve if he is to avoid a second consecutive substitution.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, La Martinez

Austria possible starting lineup:

A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdzic

We say: Argentina 2-1 Austria

Austria will almost certainly prove more difficult to break down than Algeria, though the genius of Messi may be enough to get the better of their defence.

Argentina must make sure to avoid being caught out by their opponents when playing out from the back, and they have to protect their talisman, but make sure to check out the best World Cup betting sites for the latest odds.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.