Antonin Kinsky future: Terms of the deal revealed as Tottenham reach 'total agreement' with Czech keeper

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Jun 2026 19:15

Tottenham have reportedly reached a total agreement with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky over a new contract.

Kinsky joined Spurs from Slavia Prague in the January transfer window of 2025 for a fee of £12.5m and has made 20 appearances across all competitions.

Last season, Kinsky started only twice under former head coach Thomas Frank in the League Cup before being handed a surprise start against Atletico Madrid by Frank's successor, Igor Tudor.

The Czech goalkeeper repeatedly lost his footing, and after Spurs fell 3-0 behind, he was substituted after just 17 minutes, with Guglielmo Vicario replacing him.

However, when Roberto De Zerbi took charge, Vicario was sidelined after undergoing hernia surgery, allowing Kinsky to seize his opportunity with a series of impressive performances.

Antonin Kinsky future: Tottenham reach total agreement?

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According to The Athletic, Spurs have secured Kinsky's long-term future with an improved contract that reflects his new status as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old still had five years remaining on the deal he signed after arriving from Slavia Prague, but Tottenham have moved quickly to reward his progress with fresh terms.

The report claims that the new agreement will keep the Czech goalkeeper at the club for the next five years, with the option of a further 12 months.

Meanwhile, Spurs have signed experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a free transfer this summer, a move that further casts doubt over Vicario's future.

Tottenham eyeing massive summer window

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After guiding Spurs to Premier League safety, De Zerbi is looking to reshape the squad in his own image, with the club prepared to back him in the transfer market.

Tottenham have already secured agreements for Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka and Jan Paul van Hecke, and are now looking to strengthen their midfield.

The North London club are reportedly targeting both Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, although prising either midfielder away from their respective clubs is unlikely to be straightforward.