Man United face Felix Nmecha to obstacle as Premier League club 'join race' for World Cup star

By Ben Sully | 27 Jun 2026 19:46 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 19:46

Newcastle United have reportedly shortlisted Manchester United target Felix Nmecha amid uncertainty surrounding two of Eddie Howe's key midfielders.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield as part of a summer rebuild ahead of Michael Carrick's first full season in charge.

Man United are set to sign Ederson from Atalanta following Casemiro's departure at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Premier League giants have also been linked with a number of other midfield targets, including Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha.

Man United have recently stepped up their interest in one of Germany's standout performers in the World Cup group stage.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle join Man United in Nmecha race

However, they may have to fend off interest from Newcastle if they decide to pursue a deal for the 25-year-old.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies have placed Nmecha on their shortlist of potential midfield targets.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been keeping tabs on Nmecha's progress for several years, although it will take a significant financial effort to prise him away from Dortmund.

Nmecha has a £73.5m release clause in his Dortmund contract, which is set to run until the summer of 2030.

That said, the report claims that Newcastle could look to negotiate a transfer at a lower price.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle battling to keep Tonali, Guimaraes

The Magpies' reported interest comes at a time when Newcastle is facing a battle to retain their two best midfielders, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle have already fended off two approaches from Tottenham Hotspur for Tonali, who is believed to be keen to play under Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have identified Guimaraes as a transfer target, although Newcastle are reluctant to part ways with the Brazil international.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies will soften their stance, especially as Guimaraes has just two years left to run on his contract.